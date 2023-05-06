BROOKVILLE — Susan Alexander, of Brookville, is one of 19 people across the United States being recognized by The Progressive Agriculture Foundation (PAF) for her work in coordinating the PAF Safety Day for second-graders in Jefferson County.
The inaugural Bernard Geschke Volunteer Service Award is recognizing Safety Day coordinators who served for 20 years. Alexander coordinated the Safety Day program in Jefferson County for 23 years. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Safety Day in the county.
She worked in the Jefferson County Extension for more than 25 years, involved primarily in youth education and 4-H.
“On behalf of the Foundation and its Board of Directors, it is an honor to award this group of exceptional individuals with this prestigious award for their unwavering commitment in helping to carry out the Foundation’s mission for 20 or more years,” Brian Kuhl, president and CEO of PAF, said. “It is most fitting that this award was named in honor of Bernard Geschke – an individual who often shared that working with the volunteers had remained the best part of his job.”
This award was established in honor of Geschke upon his retirement from the foundation as program specialist in March 2022. Geschke was a farm safety trailblazer who played an integral role in the development of the PAF Safety Day program since 1995.
Alexander was the only Safety Day coordinator from Pennsylvania to receive the inaugural award.
The Progressive Agriculture Foundation (PAF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with the mission to provide education, training and resources to make farm, ranch and rural life safer and healthier for all children and their communities. PAF builds partnerships to secure resources for the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day (PAF Safety Day) program, which is recognized as the largest rural safety and health education program for children in North America.
Since the inception of the foundation’s program in 1995, millions of individuals have been reached in 45 states, two territories, and nine Canadian provinces. For more information about PAF and the PAF Safety Day program, visit: http://www.progressiveag.org.