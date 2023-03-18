CHERRY TREE – A Burnside Township farm is expanding its agribusiness to include items handcrafted from its meat production byproducts.
Catalpa Lane Farms near Cherry Tree recently began offering candles and melts under the label Good Fat Candle Co. Both products are created using some of the products left from its meat processing.
Owners Rob and Devon Bradford said they first heard of candles made with beef tallow when they visited the American Wagyu Conference held in Charleston, S.C., last year.
“There was a tiny table with maybe 10 small bottles of lotions in two scents and a couple candles made with tallow. I said to Rob ‘Why can’t we do that with regular beef tallow?’ and he said, ‘Let’s look into it.’ We hit it hard,” Devon Bradford said.
Rob Bradford said he began researching and experimenting looking for just the right blend of materials that would release a delightful yet long-lasting aroma, burn clean and not release anything unfriendly to the environment.
“We have an 18-month-old son. We didn’t want to burn harmful stuff. Whatever we do has to be safe for him,” Rob said.
Beef tallow on its own doesn’t burn well, it smolders. The unrefined fat also has impurities that can produce unpleasant odors, so Rob said he knew it would have to be filtered.
The process the Bradfords use creates refined beef tallow using heat, water, some salt and time. The tallow is filtered to remove impurities and is repeated until it is pure.
Rob said he began adding beeswax to the tallow –experimenting to find the perfect blend that would burn evenly, without soot and carry the fragrance while it is burning. “Beeswax and tallow make a good candle. It has a good melt and burn pool. It also holds fragrance really well. The process to develop the candle was completely trial and error. It was really like a science project,” he explained.
While Rob tested various blends of beef tallow and beeswax, Devon who used to have a career in branding, worked on a name for the division. She said she tested monikers that were not only memorable but proclaimed the positive qualities of the products.
They contracted with a third party to test and blend the candles and melts’ fragrances to ensure their products are free from harmful chemical when burned or heated.
Both said they were very pleased with the end results. They held a soft launch prior to Christmas and sold out of all their inventory. “We took some to my parents in Cincinnati (Ohio), and people thought they were amazing so we made more candles,” Devon said.
The company’s candles are hand-poured. “There is no mechanization. It’s just us. The wax is blended by hand. The essential oil fragrance blend is added by hand. We cut the wicks and the labels are put on by us. Each candle is inspected before it is released for sale. We really put our time and passion into every one,” Devon said.
Currently the business offers candles and melts in a variety of scents including cinnamon rolls, fraser fir, mystic ocean and wedding bouquet. The Bradfords hope to expand the company’s offerings soon to include natural cosmetic products.
The couple also has 24 breed cows including Wagyu and Hereford. They also raise beef for food sales. They sell individual cuts of meat that are all USDA inspected, ground beef, meat sticks and beef jerky.
Rob is a first generation farmer. He was a police officer and detective in Ohio before an injury forced him to retire.
“I never thought then that I would be farming. I wanted to hunt and fish and do my own thing,” he explained.
He began slowly by acquiring some animals for his family’s use. He then worked out formulas for feeds for those animals and raised them using no growth hormones and limited antibiotics –practices he still implements with his herds and flocks.
“I focus on herd health. I want good healthy beef for my family and now for those who purchase from me,” he explained.