WESTOVER –Will Rainey is a busy high school senior. Not only is he a student at both Harmony Area High School and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center where he is involved in numerous programs, he works each day on his family’s sheep, beef cattle and grain farm in Burnside Township near Westover.
He said he feeds and cares for the farm’s animals and does barn chores each morning and evening. “It’s a lot of work but I’ve done it ever since I was small,” he explained.
Rainey is also legally blind. He said several diseases of the eye –conditions he’s had since birth, have deteriorated his eyesight. While 20/20 vision is standard, meaning it allows someone with that eyesight designation to see an object clearly from 20 feet away. Rainey’s vision is 20/400. He said he uses a magnifier for reading and completing school work.
Rainey has not allowed his disability to interfere with achieving his goals, especially those he’s set for developing a background for a career in information technology, specifically cyber security. He was recently accepted at Slippery Rock University for the fall semester where he will work towards earning a degree in cyber security.
He currently has seven industry certifications completed and has also earned numerous awards related to the information technology field.
CCCTC Information Technology Instructor Jerome Mick said Rainey comes to class each day prepared and ready to learn. “I have had the honor and privilege of having Will in my class during the past three years. Since that time I have watched him grow and blossom in confidence in himself while achieving industry certifications.”
Mick said Rainey was recommended during the 2021-22 school year to work in CCCTC’s cooperative education program. As one of two students involved in the program, Rainey assists with installing computer software programs, repairing computers, troubleshooting issues and other IT needs throughout the school.
“With Will’s motivation, knowledge and work ethic, he was by far the best choice. He continues to impress the department,” Mick said.
Rainey is also an active participant in SkillsUSA –a career and technical student organization for those enrolled in trade, technical and skilled services occupations training.
Representing CCCTC, he recently earned a first place at the district level in information technology services at a SkillsUSA competition at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center and will compete at the state level in the coming months.
Last school year, he and a teammate earned first place in cybersecurity at the SkillsUSA district level competition and a third at the state contest.
He also serves as the parliamentarian for CCCTC’s SkillsUSA chapter and has held other officer positions.
Mick said, “Will has accomplished so much in SkillsUSA. He placed first last year at the district level with his teammate in cyber security and third in the state at the state competition in Hershey. This year he has not stopped. He wanted a new challenge. He took on competing in IT services. He recently placed first yet again at the district competition and will compete for the state title in April. Should he win there, he will be headed to Atlanta, Ga. for nationals in June. He also has served as an officer for our local chapter, giving guidance, leadership, and helping make our school’s chapter better,” he added.
He said Rainey’s determination and drive to learn serves as an example to his fellow students and underclassmen. “Will never lets his vision get in his way. It just pushes him harder and motivates him more. He accomplishes every task sent his way. I believe, he will continue to do so in his future endeavors. He is a go-getter. He will be a blessing to whomever hires him after he completes his studies at Slippery Rock. Look out world because when Will graduates from CCCTC he is going to be a world changer. I have been blessed and honored to have had Will in my class.”
Harmony’s Secondary Principal Doug Martz echoed those statements. “Will has been an outstanding student here at Harmony, as he has demonstrated consistency, a hard work ethic, and kindness towards his classmates and teachers for many years. He is one of the hardest working students I’ve personally ever seen in my career.”
Rainey sets high standards for himself, Martz said. “Will goes above and beyond average or typical standards and grasps for greatness. He conducts himself with high expectations and achieves great things. This is also quite remarkable given the fact that Will encounters the daily extra burden of dealing with his visual disability. He simply works extra hard to make sure the technology he uses is able to help him overcome those things and he does an exceptional job at that.”
Rainey was recently featured in TestOut Magazine –a technical training and certification publication for those in the information technology field. His story, featured in the People in Certification section, talked about his work on his family’s farm and his achievements at CCCTC.