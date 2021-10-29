RIMERSBURG — Christmas craft show tours have become popular in recent years, but one of the longest running and largest such events in the region marks its return next week in southern Clarion County.
“We’re coming back strong this year,” Sheila Moore said of the “A Christmas Present” craft show in the Rimersburg area, which was forced to call off its event last year as a result of the pandemic.
Held Thursday through Saturday, November 4-6, across a dozen locations in the Rimersburg community, “A Christmas Present” might just be the granddaddy of local craft tours, tracing its roots back to 1986.
What started as one stop in a local barn, has grown through the years to encompass dozens of crafters offering homemade and repurposed items.
Moore, the vice president of the group that organizes the event each year, said that it seems people are very excited to have the show return in 2021.
“Everyone is looking forward to it,” she said, noting that organizers have been fielding a number of calls and messages from people asking about this year’s event.
The group’s president, Brad George, agreed, saying that the year off also gave the group extra time to introduce new things, including new ways to promote the event with a Google map, QR code and more.
“Last year, making the decision to not have it was very difficult,” he said. But, he added that this year there seems to be a renewed excitement.
George said that many of the stops along the tour feature multiple crafters, including the stop he and his wife, Sally, operate along Route 68 known as “The Shop.”
“We have 10 different crafters in here,” he said. “And we’re just one of many stops.”
George noted that one of the rules established for those taking part in the event is that the items must be homemade. Beyond that, he noted, they don’t limit what the artisans can sell.
“It’s a very unique group,” he said. “Whatever talents they have, they bring to their own show.”
That also means that many of the items for sale are one-of-a-kind, or at least very limited, George said. And that draws in shoppers from across the region and beyond.
“We have people come in and get hotel rooms,” he said, noting that vendors will see several thousand people come through their doors over the three-day show. And they come from all over western and central Pennsylvania, Ohio and beyond. “I think we have more people from outside the area.”
Thursday, which is the opening day, appears to be the most popular for shoppers, George said, noting that because many of the items are unique, folks want to get to the shops early to see everything that is available.
Some of the stops on the tour also offer a variety of food, and local restaurants see brisk business during the craft show.
Visitors can find the tour stops by looking for the large “A Christmas Present” signs at each location, or by picking up one of the group’s flyers that includes a map and description of what is available at each stop. The information can also be found online at facebook.com/achristmaspresent.
The official times for the craft show are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Union High School Travel Club will also offer a lasagna dinner on Friday only from 3 to 7 p.m. at the school along Baker Street.
In addition to the show in the Rimersburg area, visitors to the area can also hit the “Homes for the Holidays” craft tour locations just north in the Sligo community, which also operate Nov. 4-6.