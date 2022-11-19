BHS Cancer Care at Clarion Hospital nurse manager Tracy Myers (right) accepts a donation of $4,982 raised by the Clarion County Career Center during its annual Coins for a Cure campaign. Over the last 11 years, the Career Center has donated a total of $46,785 to the Cancer Center to help area cancer patients. This year’s donation was presented by (from left) Career Center community outreach team member Linda Maze Skelley and director Traci Wildeson, with “Coins” the pig.