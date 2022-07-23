Fair prep 2 (copy)
Families worked Tuesday evening to prepare the pig barn (pictured), and other areas of Redbank Valley Municipal Park, for Sunday’s opening day of the Clarion County Fair.

 Josh Walzak

ALCOLA – The motto of this year’s Clarion County Fair might just be “Bigger and Better — Without Breaking the Bank.”

With the fair set to open its weeklong run at Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Sunday, July 24, fair organizers said they want to give a community that has been hit by rising costs a break from bad news and inflation while enjoying shows, motorsports, rides, exhibits and more at an affordable price.

