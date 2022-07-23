ALCOLA – The motto of this year’s Clarion County Fair might just be “Bigger and Better — Without Breaking the Bank.”
With the fair set to open its weeklong run at Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Sunday, July 24, fair organizers said they want to give a community that has been hit by rising costs a break from bad news and inflation while enjoying shows, motorsports, rides, exhibits and more at an affordable price.
“We start off on Sunday, which is a free day that’s still packed with lots of events, and now a free concert in the evening with Christian artist Ryan Stevenson,” Clarion County Fair board president Josh Minich said. “We want to leave a day where people can come out and enjoy their favorite fair food and more without an admission cost.”
Minich also said that not only will the fair keep its $10 pay-one-price admission cost from rising this year, it will offer up an even better bargain midway through Fair Week.
“Wednesday is our half-price day, and everything will be open that day,” he said, pointing to rides, exhibits, free shows, the new Touch-A-Truck and more. “There’s a ton on that day — we filled the day with events.”
He said the half-price gesture is the fair’s way of “trying to help families through a rough economy.”
Minich said volunteers and employees of Redbank Valley Municipal Park have been working hard over the past several weeks to get everything ready for the fair, which runs through Saturday, July 30.
That work has included changes to Barn 1, the one nearest the grandstand, which has been enclosed and will play home to the commercial exhibitors at the fair this year.
“It will be completely filled, and we have multiple new outside vendors as well this year,” Minich said.
Several new food vendors will also join the ranks of the fair’s food court area, which has been expanded thanks to electrical upgrades.
“We added three this year and are hoping to add more down the road if we get funding to do more work,” he said, noting that there will be a gourmet doughnuts vendor on site, along with Ice-O from Clarion and Sweet Adventures from Sykesville. He also said that a popular Chinese food vendor will return this year.
“And, of course, we will have everyone’s favorite Denny & Pearl’s Pizza on site, along with all the great food vendors that people love,” Minich said.
Also new this year will be a second entrance and exit for cars that are arriving at the fair on Route 28 South.
“That should cut down on the traffic,” Minich said. “Our goal was to not impact the businesses of New Bethlehem with a back-up of traffic.”
While full details of Fair Week can be found in the special section that ran in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, as well as on the fair’s website at www.clarioncountyfair.com, Minich said Fair Week starts off on Sunday with the 4-H Horse and Pony Show at 9 a.m., and the Farmers and Merchants Picnic at 12:30 p.m. With food provided by Zack’s Restaurant of New Bethlehem, the picnic leads into the Farmers and Merchants softball game at 1 p.m. on the grandstand field.
The Clarion County Fair Car Cruise-In runs on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and the Pet Show returns at 4 p.m. in Barn 7.
Sunday’s evening lineup includes the Redbank Valley Church Association Festival of Music at the grandstand at 6 p.m., which opens for the Ryan Stevenston contemporary Christian music concert at 7:30 p.m.
Fair Week officially opens on Monday, which is Military Appreciation Day at the fair. The featured attraction of the night is the Clarion County Fair Amateur Drag Racing at 7 p.m.
Truck Pull Tuesday is the featured event on July 26, with the pulling getting underway at 7 p.m.
Half-price Wednesday is also Disability Awareness Day at the fair, which offers a number of events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those with disabilities and their caregiver.
A new event on Wednesday’s schedule is the Touch-A-Truck, which will allow fairgoers to get up close with a wide range of vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Evening entertainment on Wednesday will feature Charlie Wyant’s Sermon on the Mount, which combines the training of an unbroken horse with biblical messages and life lessons.
On Thursday, the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby roars into action at 8 p.m. with compact and full-size street stock cars. The day also includes the Barnyard Games for kids at 1:30 p.m., and a Powerwheels Extravaganza prior to the demo.
Friday, July 29, is Senior Citizen Day at the fair, offering free admission for seniors until 3 p.m. and events provided by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In the evening on Friday, the 4-H Livestock Sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. At the grandstand, antique tractor pulls will start at 6 p.m., with the featured tractor pull revving up at 7 p.m.
Fair Week concludes on Saturday, July 30, with horse pulls starting things off at 9 a.m. and the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby bringing the week to a close at 7 p.m., featuring full size cars, trucks and mini-vans in derby action.
“We’re bringing in more motor-head stuff this year — more high-energy action,” Minich said.
Minich said that the admission price also includes rides provided by Tropical Amusements Monday through Saturday, as well as several new free shows on the grounds.
“We’re really excited for the Pompeyo Family and their Amazing Rescue Dogs show, and the Extreme Illusions and Escapes Show, which can be seen daily,” Minich said, adding that other shows include the Michael Felk’s Tinsmithing Show and strolling performances and meet-and-greets by giant robot Max Power.
Minich noted that Children’s Barn activities will also be offered daily, and included with the fair’s admission.
“It’s an exciting week; we have a packed venue — something for everybody,” he said. “We can’t wait to see you at the fair.”