CLARION – Less than a month after its relationship ended with Northwest Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO), Clarion County officials earlier this week named a new tourism promotion agency for the county.
At their Aug. 22 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously voted to begin the process with the county’s solicitor of writing an agreement and resolution to make the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) the county’s new tourism promotion agency (TPA).
“We are humbled by this request and recognize both the opportunity and challenge inherent in accepting,” CCEDC executive director Jarred Heuer said in a press release Tuesday of becoming Clarion County’s TPA. “The CCEDC’s central purpose is to elevate Clarion County, so this opportunity and challenge that the commissioners have presented to us is well within our mission.”
According to Tharan, the appointment of the CCEDC as the county’s new TPA requires approval from the governing bodies of townships and boroughs representing 50 percent of the county’s total population. Approval will be granted from the municipal leaders by way of a resolution, which will be adopted by the commissioners at their next meeting and sent to the municipalities.
“We need around 18,620 people,” Tharan said. “The supervisors or borough councils will approve the CCEDC as the tourism promotion agency at their meetings.”
He also pointed out the solicitors are still determining who is entitled to the hotel tax money the county withheld from PAGO, as well as the leftover money PAGO has that was supposed to be spent on promoting Clarion County.
“Any money that is legally ours will be available for the new TPA,” Tharan said.
Pointing out that the opportunity for the CCEDC to become the county’s TPA was “very sudden,” Heuer said that the organization is going to have to undergo “significant restructuring” before it can fully assume the role.
“In the coming weeks, the CCEDC will be taking steps to restructure our organization and align resources to meet the needs of a tourism promotion agency,” Heuer said. “As we adapt, we will continue to lean on our committed businesses, elected officials and community partners to ensure this transition is effective and as short as possible.”
Heuer continued that the CCEDC’s approach to its new mission is “build it once, build it right.” In order for this to be done correctly, he said it’s important that all tourism stakeholders are actively involved in the creation of the CCEDC’s strategic tourism direction.
“Clarion County’s new direction must be modern, inclusive, wide-reaching and accessible to all generations,” he said. “To meet that goal, we commit to providing steady communication, valuable opportunities for all to contribute, and develop strategies that retain loyal visitors and attract newcomers.”
In fact, according to a prepared statement, beginning in 2022, the CCEDC worked with tourism stakeholders to examine Clarion County’s tourism industry, with research showing that Clarion County was losing market share within its tourism area. To begin to reverse this loss and set Clarion County as a regional tourism leader, the Clarion County Destination Improvement Initiative (DII) was put into place.
“The goal of the DII is to grow Clarion County as a destination market for both leisure travel and business/convention/meeting travel,” the statement reads, noting that the initiative began as a partnership between the county, the CCEDC, the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee, PAGO and other tourism businesses to focus on four areas — tourism industry analysis, destination marketing plan, main street revitalization and new asset exploration. “Although PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is no longer Clarion County’s tourism promotion agency, the focus areas identified within the DII remain the same.”
Heuer added last year’s study will be used as a guide moving forward, and successful strategies used by PAGO will continue to be utilized.
“In terms of overall tourism, I think some of the advantages with Economic Development also being the TPA is that our principles and practices for promoting tourism can also be applied to how we work towards economic development, which today is a heck of a lot more than job creation,” he said.
Tharan agreed, noting that, after meeting earlier this week with CCEDC officials, everyone involved seems excited about the future with the new TPA.
“I really like that everyone involved has skin in the game,” Tharan said. “Everybody lives in Clarion County, everyone is promoting Clarion County, your director lives in Clarion County, everybody on economic development lives in Clarion County. They know what it’s like and they want to see it succeed.”
“The CCEDC had no intention of being a TPA until the need arose,” CCEDC board vice president Bill Henry added. “The need is here, the capability is here and we have an executive director who can handle all these things.”