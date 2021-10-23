CLARION — The Loyal Order of Moose has a 133-year history, dating back to its 1881 founding by Dr. Henry Wilson in Louisville, Ky. As of 2021, Clarion Moose Lodge #101 has been part of that history for 100 years.
“The Clarion Lodge opened in February 1921. In 1921 they got their charter from Moose International. In order to start a Moose Lodge you need 25 members and then you have to petition to become a lodge. If you meet the requirements, they give you a charter so you can be incorporated in Moose,” said Dennis Kaiser, a 43-year member of the Moose and current treasurer of the Clarion lodge.
The Clarion Moose’s 100th anniversary celebration was low key, a highlight being a “cook your own steak” event held in May. State Rep. Donna Oberlander and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson also visited the lodge to present proclamations recognizing the organization’s milestone.
Since its founding, the Clarion Lodge has grown. In 1985 the lodge moved from Third Avenue, where it had been located since 1929, to Grand Avenue. The 120-by-60 foot, single story building on Grand Avenue features a club room, kitchen and ballroom with seating for 260. It sits on three acres of land that allows parking for 100 vehicles and outdoor activities such as barbecues and horseshoes. Membership currently stands at approximately 500 men and women.
“Moose started in 1888, Women of the Moose started in 1913. They’re (Women of the Moose) a big part (of the lodge). They help fundraise, they contribute to charities, the donate money to the lodge for taxes, repairs. They’re a big part of the organization,” said Kaiser, a 15-year member of the Clarion Lodge.
Family is an important aspect of the Clarion Moose, which regularly offers activities for its members’ children. “We have Easter and Christmas parties. We have a family picnic. Anytime we have something (for adult members), we try to make sure we have a game or some type of activity to keep kids interested,” Kaiser noted.
This emphasis on family is partially what Kaiser attributes to the Moose’s longevity in Clarion. “It (membership) is from family to family, because it is a family organization and people do bring their children. We try to accommodate everybody, we have something for men, women, and children. We try to make it a nice, safe environment the whole family can enjoy.
“I think it gets passed down in the family (membership in the Moose). And then you have Moose members who go out and ask people if they want to join,” he said.
During his membership, Kaiser has, for the last 33 consecutive years, served as an officer, holding each of the nine positions which constitute a lodge’s board of directors. He originally joined the Moose for its social aspects, but also embraced the local and national charities which the organization supports.
“I was asked by my brother (to join). In the early years, it was a cheap place to go and have entertainment. When I first joined a lot of lodges used to have dinners and special events and bands and singers,” Kaiser said.
“It’s always been about the community. We support everything — local schools, local school sports, we participate in the Chamber of Commerce. We contribute to the March of Dimes, Red Cross, you name it. Any organization out there that petitions us or asks us for donations, we try to accommodate.”
Nationally, lodges support the Mooseheart Child City & School, a 1,000-acre residential campus west of Chicago that provides services for children and teens in need. Additionally, lodges also provide for Moosehaven, a 70-acre retirement community in Florida (outside Jacksonville).
“A lot of organizations do a lot for the community, that’s true, and the Moose is with them,” he said, adding, “But one thing that sets us above the rest is Mooseheart and Moosehaven.
“We believe in helping each other and helping our fellow man. We believe in helping, doing good for someone each day. That’s one of the precepts of being a Moose member.”
As to the future, Kaiser would like to see the organization, and the Clarion Lodge in particular, continue growing and fulfilling its social and philanthropic missions.
“I’d like to see the membership grow and give the community our best and help them continuously throughout the future,” he said.
“I belong to other organizations, they’re dear to me in different ways. But if I didn’t really love and believe in what the Moose does, I wouldn’t have been a member for 43 years.”