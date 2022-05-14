CLEARFIELD — For decades, Robin Clark has volunteered and worked in various roles serving Clearfield County residents who have fallen on hard times. On Wednesday, she was honored by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a Certificate of Recognition for her efforts.
“To acknowledge your outstanding achievement and volunteer service in the community supporting countless families for over 30 years,” the certificate reads.
Clark is the coordinator/caseworker of the Clearfield Food Pantry, which provides food for needy families in Clearfield.
But she is also a volunteer/coordinator of the Toys for Tots program, which provides children with toys at Christmastime and shoes and coats throughout the year.
And she is also a family service worker with Central Pennsylvania Community Action helping people sign up for assistance.
Plus she works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency distributing meat and food vouchers through the Clearfield Ministerium and Carnation Instant Breakfasts through Community Action.
Clark started out in 1990 as a volunteer with the Curwensville Food Pantry before getting a job with the Clearfield Ministerium working at the food pantry in Clearfield, and she now operates both food pantries.
Clark said she grew up on a dairy farm in Frenchville. But their cows, like many others in the area, contracted tuberculosis and they lost everything.
“But people helped us and I wanted to give it back,” Clark said.
She started volunteering with the Toys for Tots program in 1993. The Toys for Tots is run by the Marine Corps League. Clark was a volunteer at the food pantries and the Marines would come in and ask if they could sign needy families up to receive toys.
Soon she was helping out collecting and distributing toys and helping the Marines with the paperwork involved, when one day the Marines asked her if she could run the program.
Over the years she said the Toys for Tots program grew tremendously, and last year they distributed toys to 4,500 kids.
The Clearfield Food Pantry keeps her busy, too. About 800 people are signed up to receive assistance and they provide food to about 280 people every month.
The food pantry is financed through a combination of state and federal grants, as well as donations of food and money from local residents and businesses.
She said the Walmart Distribution Center has been extremely generous over the years as are grocery stores such as J.G. Food Warehouse and Save-a-Lot. And local Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts often collect food for the food pantry.
Monetary donations can be mailed to the Clearfield Food Pantry at 212 Hammermill Road, Clearfield PA 16830 and checks should be made out to Clearfield Food Pantry, designated to purchase food. Or non-perishable food can be dropped off at a collection box outside of the office.
The Clearfield Food Pantry is open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and food distribution is Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.