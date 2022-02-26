CLEARFIELD –A fundraiser toward conquering and raising awareness for congenital heart defects (CHD) garnered an overwhelming community response.
Grice Gun Shop is holding a fundraiser on GoFundMe during the month of February, which is American Heart Month. There is also a gun raffle. The funds are designated for Conquering CHD –Pennsylvania.
“I’d thought I’d be lucky to get $1,500 in a month just using the GoFundMe page, so I thought I would also do a gun raffle,” said organizer Sierra Danver. “I was apparently really wrong, because the GoFundMe page blew up.”
After only a few days, the goal had to be increased and was set at $5,000. By Feb. 14, donations topped $10,000, and the goal was upped once again. As of Thursday, over $12,600 had been raised on GoFundMe.
The fundraiser will remain open until March 7 and available at https://bit.ly/GriceGunShopCHD, Danver said. At the end of the fundraiser, the money will go straight to the organization. Danver also has kept track of mailed-in checks. Grice Gun Shop will be matching $5,000 of donations. There was also a gun raffle with a drawing set for March 1.
The fundraiser started as a way to spread awareness about CHD. “I was hoping to just raise awareness about kids with congenital heart defects,” said Danver. “I’m excited that people are learning about what congenital heart defects are.”
Danver knows multiple children in the community born with CHD. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CHD “are the most common type of birth defect.” They range from mild cases, such as a small hole in the heart, to more severe instances, such as missing parts of the heart.
Although some defects may show no symptoms, a few signs to watch for include blue-tinted nails or lips, fast breathing, tiredness when feeding and general sleepiness. Some cases may be diagnosed during pregnancy using a special type of ultrasound, while others are not detected until after birth, the CDC notes.
Danver expressed gratitude to the community for its support. “It’s really a thanks to everybody that had donated it, shared it or helped in any way,” she said.