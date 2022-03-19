Clearfield County 4-H is currently seeking volunteers to fill various roles to expand its program reach.
Club leaders can start and organize new clubs for the following: Cloverbuds for 4-H members age 5-7, shooting sports, STEM (science, technology engineering and math), environmental science and outdoors, and animal science.
Clearfield County 4-H Program Development Committee members provide guidance and advice to the Penn State Extension staff. They assist in identifying the needs of local youth and support planning and evaluating 4-H youth programs that follow the mission and goals of the statewide 4-H program. Representatives from across the county are encouraged to join.
Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council club organizational leader/advisor –Teen Council is a group of teen 4-H members that meet monthly to plan and implement 4-H educational programs, community service, and social activities. The leader will coordinate and manage the 4-H teen council program alongside the extension educator and additional advisors. They will also help members develop leadership skills while helping to build a strong county 4-H program.
To become a 4-H volunteer or for more information, contact the Clearfield County Extension Office at 814-765-7878 or email Hannah Alexander at hza54@psu.edu. Upon completing an application and background check, volunteer orientation sessions are available and the program will continue to support volunteers every step of the way.
“No matter where you live or how much time you can give, there is a 4-H volunteer opportunity waiting for you. Help us to ‘Make the Best Better’ for our youth,” Alexander said.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring, and contributing citizens. To find a local 4-H program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/4-H.