HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there were 40 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County.
Elk County reported 12 new cases, and Jefferson County added 48 new cases. Neither of these two counties reported any additional deaths since Thursday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding counties are listed below.
- Clearfield – 11,253 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk – 4,148 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 5,037 total cases and 120 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,557,459.
There are 2,742 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Oct. 28, there were 85 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,377 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 71.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.