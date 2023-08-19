CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors during its July board meeting approved releasing $15,000 to support food banks serving communities across all of Clearfield County.
Mid Penn Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the CCCF Basic Needs Fund which was combined with other individual donations and investment earnings generated by the Basic Needs Fund. The Basic Needs Fund was established by the Charitable Foundation to address specific vital community needs and has been used to provide periodic funding to community food banks.
The CCCF Board of Directors came to agreement on a funding distribution formula to equitably divide the $15,000 between food banks operated by Central Pennsylvania Community Action, the Moshannon Valley YMCA Anti-Hunger Program, Living Bread Ministries, God’s Cupboard operated by West Side United Methodist Church and the Lightner Food Bank operated by CenClear.
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “After receiving the generous donation from Mid Penn Bank earlier this year, the CCCF Board of Directors had me survey all organizations operating food banks in Clearfield County to assess current needs and compile data on how many citizens were utilizing each food bank location.”
Using the data compiled, the CCCF board devised a formula to release the funding to each organization based on the number of locations they operate, how many days per month each location is open, and the number of people served at each location. Each organization has the discretion to decide what food and supplies they purchase and will report back how they spent the funding including the submission of receipts to verify what they purchased with the funding received.
CCCF Board Chairman Jeb Soult said, “All five organizations provided specific information detailing how community food banks are being utilized and the CCCF board agreed that releasing funding was needed at this time, especially with the fall and winter months ahead. We are thankful to have these community organizations addressing this need and hopefully the funding from the Charitable Foundation will have a positive impact to help area families.”
McCracken added, “As I’ve been notifying the organizations of the funding approved for their food programs, the feedback has been tremendous with all organizations expressing appreciation for the assistance from the Charitable Foundation.”
Mel Curtis of the Moshannon Valley YMCA said, “The funding from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation will make a major impact helping families that are facing food insecurity. Today, the Moshannon Valley YMCA Anti-Hunger Program is helping more families than we did at the height of COVID, and, as the cost of living increases the need for food assistance increases. With the winter months coming people will have tough decisions to make such as, do I heat my house or feed my family. No one should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, and this donation helps us be there for them.”
Michelle Stiner, Executive Director of Community Action, added, “On behalf of Central Pennsylvania Community Action, I would like to thank Clearfield County Charitable Foundation for the generous donation to our organization for our food bank programs. The Charitable Foundation’s commitment to helping Community Action and our community food bank programs is sincerely appreciated. Food prices have steadily risen since 2020 thus reducing the purchasing power of state food funding Community Action receives. This donation will supplement the efforts of the Clearfield County Food Pantries in relieving food insecurity.”
CCCF Board Vice Chairman John Harpster said, “The Charitable Foundation is grateful for the good work all area food banks are doing to help families. Members of the Charitable Foundation board agreed to release funds from the Basic Needs Fund to help the needy and have an immediate impact.”
Anyone interested in donating to the CCCF Basic Needs Fund to help with future distributions to local food banks can visit www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org. Once on the website, to make online donations via PayPal using a credit card click the tab “DONATE TO FOOD BANK FUNDING / CCCF Basic Needs Fund.” Donation checks may be mailed to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830, with the check made payable to CCCF Basic Needs Fund.