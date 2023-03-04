The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed March 12-18 Pennsylvania 4-H Week at its recent business meeting. In the front row are, from left, commissioners Mary Tatum, Chairman John Sobel and Dave Glass. In the back row are members of Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council Sophia Leiden, Janice Gilliland and Nathan Swope, with Penn State Extension 4-H Educator for Clearfield County Hannah Alexander.