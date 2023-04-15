CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners this week discussed ways the state Department of Transportation’s Yellow Dot program could save lives.
At the request of Commissioner Dave Glass, Josh Woods of the Highway Safety Network attended Tuesday’s commissioners meeting to highlight PennDOT’s Yellow Dot program.
The Yellow Dot program provides valuable medical information to first responders at a traffic accident, Woods said.
To participate, motorists go to yellowdot.pa.gov and fill out a form to order a Yellow Dot kit.
The kit includes a folder that holds sheets with space for two people to place important medical information such as allergies, what medications they are using, their hospital preference, their physician info, recent surgeries, etc.
Once the information is completed, it is placed in the vehicle’s glove compartment.
Also included in the kit is a Yellow Dot sticker that is placed on the bottom corner the vehicle’s back window.
When there is a crash, if emergency responders see the Yellow Dot sticker, they know to look in the vehicle’s glove compartment to get the occupant’s medical information.
So if a person is in a severe crash and they cannot communicate that information themselves, the information would still be available to the first responders, Woods said.
And that could be critical in saving someone’s life, Woods explained.
“It’s a really handy tool especially for our senior population or any motorist who may have medical issues,” Woods said. “It’s a great program that helps save lives and save time.”
Clearfield County EMA Director Dave McClure and 911 Center Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner agreed that this is a useful program. Ruffner said it’s often time consuming for first responders on scene of an accident to ascertain a victim’s medical information when they can’t communicate.
McClure and Ruffner said they are going to ask Woods to come to the next meeting of the county fire chiefs to give a presentation on it.
Glass said a resident called him and said he was reading about the Yellow Dot program and asked what he thought of it. Glass said he told the resident he had never heard of it. But when he looked into it, Glass said he thought it was a great idea and called McClure, who agreed and asked Woods to come to the meeting.
“We thought this is a great opportunity to let people know what it is and why it’s so important,” Glass said.