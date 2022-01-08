CLEARFIELD –Clearfield County Commissioners have proclaimed January as National Mentoring and Children’s Aid Society Youth Mentoring month.
The board recently unanimously approved the decree in support of the program, formed in 1986 that matches adult volunteers with children who need or want a caring responsible person in their lives.
CAS Youth Mentoring Coordinator Dan Kennard told the commissioners adult volunteers are always needed to participate in the program that provides a one to one mentoring service. Youth involved in the program are less likely to start using drugs and drinking alcohol and participating in other risk-taking behaviors. They are more likely to attend school regularly.
Mentored youth form positive relationships with adults with many of them lasting long after they age out at 18.
“Over the recent years, youth have experienced the same stress as adults. They very much need extra support. It is important that we seek to guide them and mentor them,” Kennard said.
During the month, youth mentoring will be featured in multiple posts on the Children’s Aid Society’s Facebook page to highlight the current need for mentors in Clearfield County.
The proclamation also noted fundraiser season is quickly approaching for the program. The 19th annual Denny Merrey Memorial Shoot for the Magic fundraiser will be held at Warrior’s Mark Wingshooting Lodge in Ginter near Houtzdale. This fundraiser will be held Friday, June 10.
Shoot for the Magic is a day of fun for all that includes lunch, one hundred target sporting clays event, hors d’oeuvres, catered dinner, live auction and several small games of chance.