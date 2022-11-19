CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners presented a tentative 2023 budget with no tax increase at its meeting this week.
The $40,429,399 budget calls for taxes to remain at 25 mills.
This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes.
The county is at its maximum millage rate and cannot increase it further without petitioning the court for approval, or increasing the county’s predetermined ratio. The predetermined ratio is the percentage of a property’s assessed value that is taxed. In Clearfield County, the predetermined ratio is 25 percent.
“It’s a good budget,” Commissioner John Sobel said of the 2023 budget.
To balance the budget, the county budgeted to use $2.1 million in federal American Rescue Act funds, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
But Glass noted that the budget is a “worse-case scenario” and said the county budgeted to use rescue act funds in the 2022 budget too to balance the budget — but didn’t have to use them.
“You never know what will happen, but I will be shocked if we have to dip into these funds to this extent,” Glass said.
The county reportedly has roughly $14 million left in American Rescue Act funds, but the county is planning to use a significant amount of these funds for municipal infrastructure programs and increasing broadband internet access in the county, Glass and Sobel said.
The county was helped by higher than anticipated Act 13 Natural Gas impact fee revenues. Sobel and Glass said the county’s Act 13 revenues are roughly $100,000 higher than last year.
One of the biggest cost drivers in the 2023 budget is health care costs at the Clearfield County Jail.
The county recently switched to a third party firm to provide health care services at the jail after a state audit determined the county’s in-house medical services were inadequate.
Additionally, the county is looking at having to add mental health services at the jail.
In total, the county budgeted $500,000 for health care and mental health services at the jail next year. The county is spending roughly $300,000 for medical care at the jail this year, Sobel said.
Sobel and Glass thanked Controller Robert Edwards for his assistance in taking the lead in the preparation of the budget, as well as Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden for her assistance.
“I think we did a great team effort here,” Glass said.
The final budget will be voted on at the Dec. 13 meeting. The tentative budget will be posted on the county’s website for the public to view, Sobel said.
Sobel said the budget would continue to be “tweaked” in the coming weeks. Glass said there likely would be some minor changes as some bills come in, but doesn’t anticipate any major changes.