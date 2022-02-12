Clearfield County Conservation District is seeking budding academics in the environmental field for its scholarship.
High school seniors or college students enrolled in a post-secondary institution or college are eligible. They must be entering an environmental field that relates to conservation, forestry or agriculture. Applicants must be a resident of Clearfield County.
The scholarship is awarded once a year. The application can be found at https://www.clfdccd.com/scholarships.html. Applications need to be returned to the Conservation District by Feb. 28.
Administrative Assistant Janice Stephenson stated that the interest to date this year has been poor. She recently sent out another round of emails to local schools.
“Hopefully that’ll help to get the news out to the kids, because they’re good scholarships,” Stephenson stated. “The kids will receive them, it’s getting them in their hands.”
The scholarship is from the W.G. “Turk” Jones Memorial Trust Fund, which is in memory of Conservation District Director W.G. “Turk” Jones and established in 1982, and the Claude Schickling Foundation, which started in 1999 in honor of Claude Schickling.