Clearfield County Farm Bureau sponsored an inaugural meet and greet last weekend. Among those in attendance were guest speakers and the organization’s officers. Pictured from left, front row, are CCFB President Bill Clouser, 2022 Clearfield County Farm Queen Mckenna Rummel, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Tommy Nagle and Cambria County Farm Bureau member Marty Yahner; back row, CCFB board members Rob Bradford, Eldon McClarren, Steve Blackburn, Reuben Hicks, Curtis Chambers, Cory Leonard and PFB Regional Organizational Director Joe Diamond.