CURWENSVILLE –The newest member of the Clearfield County Public Library’s staff is Chase Skrzypek of Clearfield.
Skrzypek, in his second week as the library’s mobile library services unit driver, said he is really enjoying the job driving the unit from place-to-place. He said the job is a good fit with his interests.
Transporting books and a number of services traditionally found in brick and mortar libraries to patrons living in the furthest reaches of Clearfield County, including Karthaus, Luthersburg and Mahaffey, make up the job.
“I heard about this job from a friend of mine who works at Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library. I am a lover of books and I have wanted to work with books, in some way, for years,” he said, adding, “I also enjoy driving so this job works really well for me.”
Part of his duties and one of his goals, he said, is becoming well acquainted with the patrons who frequent the unit’s many stops. “That’s what I have been doing since I started this job is getting to know people and learn about what authors and genres of books that they like. I’m a jovial guy. I’m excited to get to know everyone. I like puns and I like telling stories. That’s what life is all about making stories,” Skrzypek said.
The Kersey native who graduated from Penn State University, DuBois campus with a dual major in English and creative writing said he is an avid reader who also likes to watch movies.
“I like all sorts of movies. Fantasies like ‘Lord of the Rings’ and the Marvel series afre favorites,” Skrzypek said.
He is also writing a musical. “That’s what I did during the pandemic was to start writing a musical,” he said.
Skrzypek said his goal, during his job tenure, is to increase the number of patrons utilizing the unit and to find ways for patrons to personalize and maximize the experience. “I want to get people back to using the unit. From what I know things have dropped off during the pandemic and I want to help it come back,” he explained.
Library Director Kayla Clark said the unit is recognizable to many county residents.
“The mobile library is the face of the Clearfield County Public Library. It has been providing outreach library services for more than 80 years.”
According to published information, the library has been providing mobile library services throughout Clearfield County for many years. The library’s first bookmobiles supplied local public schools. In 1965, a federal bill to improve library service to rural areas, allowed the Clearfield County Public Library to buy a walk-in bookmobile designed to provide reading and literacy-building materials. The bookmobile was family-oriented accommodating both children and adults and encouraging life-long learning through reading. Bookmobiles were purchased in 1976, 1991 and in 2003.
Although the vehicle has changed slightly to create reduced costs for fuel, maintenance and insurance, the concept is the same to deliver books and services to county residents, especially those living in rural areas.
“The service is extremely important to Clearfield County residents. These small towns rely on the Clearfield County Public Library to bring the library to them. The mobile unit’s driver makes sure the residents of these towns are receiving quality library services, not just through books but technology assistance and programs for all ages,” Clark said.
Clearfield County Public Library covers approximately 46,000 county residents who are not served by the Shaw Public Library, the Curwensville Branch Library or the DuBois Public Library. The library publishes a monthly lists of stops, dates and times in local media and on its Facebook page.