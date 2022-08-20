CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Prison Board this week discussed the possibility of using opioid settlement money to start a drug court program.
A drug court program would allow low level drug offenders to receive treatment and supervision for their addiction issues without having to go to jail, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
As a result of a settlement between the state and pharmaceutical companies, the county will be receiving a total of $4,287,007 over the next 18 years — or about $182,600 per year.
Sayers said the county could use a portion of those funds to start a drug court.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass agreed that the drug court program should be started in the county.
“It’s a way reduce recidivism, it’s a way to reduce inmates at the jail, and it’s a way to get our citizens the help they need,” Glass said.
He said the program isn’t a cure-all because participants have to want to get better.
Commissioner John Sobel said the drug problem in the area has only gotten worse since the 1980s and he used the example of the Clearfield County Jail not being able to find people to be corrections officers because many people can’t pass a drug test. He said many counties in the area have said drug court is an effective method of helping with the drug problem.
Earlier in the meeting, Warden David Kessling said the jail is having difficulty filling corrections officers positions. He said many candidates withdraw their applications when they are told they have to pass a drug test, and many candidates take the test but fail — so they can’t be hired.
Sayers agreed that illegal drugs are a problem in the county and said probably 75 percent of the crimes in the county are drug or drug related crimes.
Sayers said the settlement money has to be used to fight the opioid problem, and a drug court is a specific use that is permitted under the settlement. He said the county could use its settlement funds to hire someone to be the drug court administrator and pay for supplies.
Sayers said the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission has already agreed to help administer the program, and Judge Paul Cherry has agreed to be the drug court judge.
Sayers said the only hurdle is Judge Fredric Ammerman’s insistence that the drug court be administered by the District Attorney’s Office and not the Adult Probation Office.
Ammerman, who is the president of the prison board, was in attendance at the meeting but had to leave early and wasn’t in attendance when this discussion was held.
Glass said he understands Ammerman’s concerns that the drug court program would overburden the probation department and limit their ability to deal with issues outside of the drug court. But Glass said, with the new settlement money, the county would be able to use it to hire additional staff to handle the drug court program so it doesn’t overtax the probation department.
“I’m not here to point fingers, I just think we need to work together as county entities to get this done,” Glass said.
Glass said the prison board can discuss the issue again at next month’s meeting when Ammerman is in attendance.