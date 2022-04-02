CLEARFIELD –The Clearfield County Volunteer Posse continues to serve the residents of central Pennsylvania, Sheriff Michael Churner said.
The posse was formed in 2015 under the leadership of former Sheriff Wes Thurston. The posse had a bit of a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Churner said it will be increasing its activity in the coming weeks.
The posse has roughly 500 members, many of whom are retired law enforcement and military but there are members from all walks of life including doctors, lawyers and contractors, Churner said.
“These people just want to give back to the community, Churner said. “And if you give them the opportunity, they would jump on it.”
He said the posse can serve a variety of roles, from search and rescue to crowd and traffic control to crime deterrence.
There are strict standards to be a member of the posse. First, one must fill out an in-depth four-page application, be a citizen of the United States, 21 years old or older, pass a background check and have a valid driver’s license, Churner said.
The posse is a volunteer organization and is not affiliated with any government organization and all posse members must sign a waiver assuming all risks and accepting all legal liability for their actions, Churner said.
Churner said anyone with a criminal offense of a misdemeanor of the first degree or higher or an involuntary mental health commitment is permanently excluded from being a member of the posse. Those with a misdemeanor of the second degree or below cannot be a member for two years after the offense.
“We look for people with good character and good standing in the community,” Churner said.
Posse members are not discouraged from carrying firearms but if they do, they must do so legally and be properly licensed, Churner said.
The posse could be deployed to aid in large incidents of civil unrest, natural disasters, or large search and rescues, especially in scenarios where a large group of people is needed. But fortunately, so far the posse hasn’t been needed for this, Churner said.
He said a few years ago former Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. asked if 200 members of the posse could be deployed to search for a key piece of evidence –a knife a suspect had discarded into the woods. However, the suspect told investigators where the knife was before the posse was deployed.
So far the posse has performed traffic control and helped out at events like the Relay for Life and the Chili Bowl. Churner said a few years ago the BJW Fire Company trained about 20 members of the posse in traffic control so they could perform these roles.
And he said some school district’s have asked the posse to provide security at Walmart charity sales to prevent thefts. Posse members have their own hats and T-shirts that only posse members can own and having presence on location can provide a deterrence. Posse members don’t have any official arrest powers but they can perform functions similar to a neighborhood watch and keep an eye out for illegal activity and notify the proper authorities.
Churner said the posse is organized into regional groups as well as specialties so if a posse member has a particular skillset or interest in an activity or organization, they would be more likely to be called for that particular type of event or emergency.
“The big thing to remember is posse members are citizens who just want to give back to the community,” Churner said.