CLEARFIELD — Four Clearfield volunteer firefighters completed advanced training at the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown.
Lieutenant Tristen Buck, Deputy Chief Michael Yankevich, Lieutenant Cheyenne Rowles and company President Todd Kling of the Clearfield Fire Department completed its Truck Academy 1 Class on April 1-2.
The Progress, a partner publication of the Tri-County Weekend, spoke to Buck, Yankevich and Rowles about the training.
At the academy, the firefighters trained in skills such as rooftop ventilation, forcible entry, search and rescue, in live fire situations, Yankevich said.
“It was a great learning experience,” Buck said.
“It was awesome,” Yankevich said. “It was a privilege for us to go and participate.”
The firefighters brought their own personal protection equipment, breathing tanks and saws and the academy provided the trucks.
The firefighters trained an average of 10 hours each day, 8 a.m. to roughly 6 p.m. plus an additional two hours of online training that had to be completed prior to attending the academy, Yankevich said.
The training was both physically and mentally demanding, according to Rowles.
“It definitely pushed us to our limits, maybe a little bit past,” Yankevich said.
Yankevich said they were told at the beginning of the course that the instructors would push them to their breaking point so they would know their limits.
The three firefighters said the most demanding part of the training was the forcible entry where they had to force open steel doors and the ladder training.
The academy has two concrete block buildings, one is set up to mimic a residence and the second mimics a large four-story apartment building where they would perform the drills.
And for one ladder training drill they had to put up 12 ladders on the two structures, pull all the equipment off the trucks, climb the ladders while carrying their saws and hand tools to the fourth floor while wearing all of their protective equipment and breathing tanks. These drills were timed and they tested both their strength and endurance, Buck said.
They also had to carry someone from the building and down a ladder. For this drill, Rowles successfully carried her much larger colleague, Kling, down a ladder from the second story.
“It’s about technique and ladder placement,” Yankevich said.
And all three said the easiest part was the live fire training because that is what they are used to.
For the live fire training, the class split up into three large groups of eight and worked as a team, putting the training they learned into use.
“It went like clockwork,” Yankevich said.
During this training, fires would be set in the concrete buildings and the firefighters would practice various scenarios such as going into a smoke filled building to “rescue” a mannequin that had been hidden inside.
Sometimes they were allowed to use thermal imaging cameras, which allows them to see through the smoke, but most of the time they went without them and were required to get down low and feel for the victim, Buck said.
There were 24 firefighters total in the class, the majority of which were professional firefighters from all over the state including Scranton, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Yankevich said.
Buck said they learned a lot from training with the professional firefighters.
“You will never get better unless you don’t learn, practice and train,” Buck said. “And that goes with any profession.”
Now that he has completed the Truck 1 academy, Yankevich said he is planning to go back and complete the Truck 2 academy. It is held during the week and he is going to take vacation days to complete the course.
They didn’t have to wait long to put their training into use. Buck said they got home late on April 2, and the next morning they were on the first truck at a fire in Glen Richey.
Yankevich said everything went like clockwork, and the fire was put out in minutes.
“The training is paying off,” he said.