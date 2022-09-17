CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Regional Police Commission is planning to hold a second town hall meeting in October to keep the public informed about the progress of the new police department.
The commission decided to hold the meeting at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus, but a date and time has not yet been finalized.
The municipalities of Clearfield and Lawrence Township are considering combining their police departments into a single regional department and formed a police commission to develop the plan.
Last week, the commission voted to appoint Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis as the chief of the new regional department and Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department to be the assistant chief. McGinnis and Curry will be at the public meeting to meet and speak with the public on the new police department, according to commission Chairman Steve Livergood of Clearfield Borough.
For coverage, the regional police commission is planning to divide the township and the borough into wards and there will be a minimum of two officers in each ward 24 hours a day. Maps of the wards will be on display at the public meeting, Livergood said. The commission is still in the process of finalizing the boundary lines of the wards.
Livergood said they are still hoping to have the new police department up and running by the beginning of the year. He said Clearfield Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III of Clearfield, Lawrence Township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield and Police Commission Solicitor Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg are meeting on Tuesday to work on the details of the regional police commission agreement, its bylaws, etc.
At the commission’s next meeting on Sept. 28, the police commission will be seeing a presentation on health insurance providers for employees of the new regional police department.
The commission also provided approval for McGinnis and Curry to continue to work on obtaining uniforms, equipment and firearms ordered for the new department. The commission did not approve the purchase of any new equipment, only to get the process started because there is a significant lead time for uniforms, vests, firearms and ammunition, Livergood said.
Curry said both the borough and the township police departments use Glock handguns, but the borough uses a .40 caliber and the township uses a .45 caliber. The new regional police department will be using a new firearm, the Glock 17, which uses 9mm caliber ammunition, Curry said.
Glocks are reliable and are a popular firearm manufacturer for law enforcement agencies, Curry said.