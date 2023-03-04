CLEARFIELD — At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the Clearfield Regional Police Department begins operations after significant planning.
In March of 2022, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township began working to merge their police departments to form a new regional police department and their hard work is finally paying off.
“We are very excited,” Chief Vincent McGinnis said. “And we had a great police commission that helped get us here.”
The Clearfield Regional Police Commission is the governing body of the new police department and its five-member board consists of two members each from the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors and one at large member.
The police commission consists of President Steve Livergood and Stephanie Tarbay of Clearfield Borough, Randy Powell and Jeremy Ruffner of Lawrence Township and the at large member is Dr. Michael McSkimming.
“They have done some really nice work,” Mary Tatum said. Tatum is a consultant for the police commission. She is also a Clearfield County Commissioner. “It’s been fun seeing this come to life.”
Ruffner said the public won’t see a huge change overnight with the creation of the regional police department. Ruffner said the public will likely notice an increased presence of police officers on the beat with the new department.
Ruffner said the combining of the departments will give greater flexibility in scheduling, allowing the department to schedule more officers on duty at a time.
McGinnis agreed and said by combining the departments, they will be able to have more cars out on the streets, better training for their officers, and more specialization within the department.
The two municipalities had been discussing the merger for a while but last spring they decided to take the next step, Livergood said.
“We just decided to move forward on it, Livergood said.
And he said McGinnis and Assistant Chief Julie Curry deserve a lot of credit for their hard work into making the merger possible.
McGinnis said there were hurdles along the way. One of the most difficult is combining their computer and record management systems. Each department had its own computer system that houses each department’s case files and evidence records and it was difficult getting both integrated into a single system, McGinnis said.
Curry said starting Sunday morning the public will see the officers in their new uniforms. Some of the vehicles already have new regional department decals, but there are still a few vehicles left need to be changed, so people will see the old the borough and township designs on some cars for a little while longer.
And Ruffner said the police officers won’t get their new OCA (Originating Case Agency) numbers for 911 until Monday afternoon because they all have to be coordinated with the state.
Curry said the department’s new firearms have been delivered but the officers won’t start using them until late March or April.
The new firearms are Glock 17s, which use 9mm ammunition. The borough and the township both used Glocks but the borough used a .40-caliber firearm and the township a .45-caliber firearm.
So all the officers will have to go to the range and be certified in the new firearms before they can be used, McGinnis said.
Until then, the officers will continue to use the firearms they had with the municipal police departments, Curry said.
They are also looking for grants to expand the police station, which is located in the township building. Tatum said they are looking to apply for two federal grants to pay for the expansion, which is expected to cost roughly $1 million. She also said the expansion wouldn’t proceed unless the department gets grant funding for it.
As for the former Clearfield Borough Police Station, McGinnis said for now the regional police department will be using it for training purposes, but longterm, the Clearfield Borough Council will have to make a decision on what to do with the space.
The police station at 14 S. Front St. uses the same building as the Clearfield Borough Fire Department.
Although the two police departments have merged, to avoid potential complications with the state’s computer systems, the township and borough police departments will continue to exist on paper for a little while longer until it is straightened out, Curry said.
At worse, the township and borough police departments will remain officially in existence until all the cases that have already been filed are completed. Once all those cases have gone through the system, the borough and the township police departments could be officially disbanded, Curry said.
The new regional police department is still looking for new officers and anyone interested should contact the police department, Curry said.
The combined department will have 20 full-time police officers and one part-time officer. Two of the full-time officers are school resource officers and are stationed in Clearfield Area School District schools full time. The officers are as follows, Chief McGinnis, Assistant Chief Curry, sergeants Daniel Podliski, Nathan Curry, Jonathan Walker, and Greg Kanour, patrolmen Charles Marshall (SRO), Shawn Fye, Ralph Nedza, Zachary Cowan, Levi Olson (SRO), David Hoover, Tyler Brahosky, Ethan Fritz, Devin Gill, Dylan Kahley, Derek Reed, Quentin Neff, Brandon Desmett, Nicholas Kovalick and part-time officer Mark Kelly.