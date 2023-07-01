CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield Area High School student recently earned national accolades for his horse riding skills.
Brayson Gaines, 16, the son of Clayton and Sherri Gaines of Clearfield, was among a small percentage of young equestrians to compete in the Youth Equestrian Development Association’s national championship show, June 1-4 in McDonald, Tenn.
YEDA is a western riding competition for school-aged students in grades four through 12. The program fosters the development of a horse rider’s skills, encourages friendships with fellow riders and emphasizes exposure to scholarships and college programs, according to information on the program’s website.
Gaines qualified to compete in three classes –two individual classes and one as a team rider atop three horses he had never ridden before.
He place fourth of 22 contestants in the horsemanship rail class, fifth of 23 in the horsemanship pattern class and ninth in the team rider event.
For his efforts and skills, Gaines received two $2,500 scholarships.
Gaines said “Competitors are judged on how well they can show a horse. They prepare by reading a small description of the horse and watching them in an arena for a few minutes. Their score is based on riding skills and performance.”
This is Gaines’ second year as a member of the YEDA team and he has competed both years at nationals.
Gaines also competes locally in Clearfield County 4-H and FFA horse show events.
He has contended for top honors in 4-H and FFA horse shows for three years. His horses are an American Quarter Horse Association gelding, “Mr. Blackburn 1805;” a mare, “GoodtoKnow IMA Jewel” and a gelding, “Enock.” His goal, to participate in the state 4-H horse show in October, must be earned through his point scores in local and regional competitions.
Although members of his family, showed and kept horses for many years and Gaines participated in family trail rides, he was not a serious competitor until more than two years ago when he found himself at home during COVID restrictions.
His sisters, Chloe Pflueger and Darian Pflueger, convinced him to try competitive horse events.
Sherri Gaines said, “Brayson’s three sisters have shown horses their whole lives, but he never got involved in showing until October 2021.”
He now trains with Shauna Brown of M&M Equestrian Team, Erie.
“It takes a lot of commitment and time. Brayson travels five hours round trip once a week throughout the year. During the school year, his lessons mostly are at 7:45–9:30 p.m. meaning he doesn’t get home until midnight. With all that, he still maintains the honor roll at school,” Sherri Gaines said.
“YEDA offers a great way for youth to enjoy showing horses without necessarily having to own a horse. It offers amazing scholarships and there is also opportunities to earn money with its incentive fund through the points earned throughout the year. You also have opportunities to attend the college of your choice,” Sherri Gaines said.
Last year, Gaines was chosen YEDA king earning him multiple prizes and a $2,500 scholarship. Sherri Gaines said he had to attend the championship on the first day to assist with the testing that is required of royalty candidates and to handout awards on the first day of competition until the 2023 successor was chosen.