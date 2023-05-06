Clearfield teen becomes published author

CLEARFIELD — Although he is only a sophomore at Clearfield Area High School, Isaiah Snyder, 16, of Clearfield is already a published author.
Snyder wrote a children’s book, “The Rainbow Factory,” which is being published by Dorrance Publishing of Pittsburgh and is now for sale on the company’s website.
The book is about Leo the Leprechaun who works in a rainbow factory with his friend Ellie the Elf and Don, his manager. Leo is a bit careless and has a series of mishaps at the factory, but everything works out in the end.
The book is for younger children aged kindergarten through first grade.
In addition to writing the book, Snyder drew all of the illustrations as well.
Snyder said he got the idea for the book when he was 14 years old and was traveling on Interstate 80 with his father when he saw a rainbow and came up with the idea.
About a week later he received an English class assignment to write a children’s book.
“I already had the idea so all I had to do is put it all together,” Snyder said.
Snyder said it took him about three or four days to write the book and about a week to draw all of the illustrations.
He ended up getting a 100 percent on the assignment.
The following year he showed the book to his ninth grade English teacher, Tim Cima.
“He loved my writings and he suggested I try to get it published,” Snyder said.
So Snyder said he emailed a copy of the book to Dorrance Publishing along with some information about it. About four days later, they contacted him and said they really enjoyed the story and wanted to publish it.
On April 15, he was notified by the company that his book is now on sale at the company’s online bookstore.
And some local preschools have already called him and asked if he could read the book to their students.
Snyder said loves writing and drawing and he plans on writing and illustrating more children’s books.
He already has an idea for his next book — it’s going to be a biology-based children’s book about a “nervous nervous system.”
In addition to his love of writing, Snyder said he also loves acting and participates in school musicals and plays as well as musicals with Front and Centre Productions of Osceola Mills.
But probably the role he’s most well known for playing is “Benny the Bison,” Clearfield Area High School’s mascot.
He said it is a role he loves, and he gets to do it throughout the entire school year for every sport. He would like to be mascot in college as well.
Snyder said he plans to study writing when he goes to college, but hasn’t yet decided on a school.