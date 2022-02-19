CLEARFIELD –Clearfield Wholesale Paper will celebrate its 100th anniversary on June 8, but the company continues to expand and grow its business far beyond Clearfield County.
“The future is bright,” company President and Owner Joel Peterson said. “And we want to stay in Clearfield.”
In the past 10 years, CWP purchased two companies that had operations similar to itself, Clark and Anderson of Bradford and Stevens Co. of Altoona, moving their operations to Clearfield.
CWP offers a wide range of products and keeps 4,000 different items in stock in its warehouse in Clearfield and has 40,000 products that it can get within a day or two, Peterson said.
The company also sells cleaning equipment and services the equipment in its repair shop in Clearfield.
CWP was founded in 1922 in Grassflat by Andrew J. Peterson, and it continues to be family owned. CWP is currently owned by Joel Peterson and his wife Cindy. Joel Peterson is the great-grandson of Andrew J. Peterson.
Andrew Peterson had worked in the coal mines and in construction and he started the company when he was 43 years old. He saw there was a need in the area for a wholesaler to supply company stores owned by mining companies as well as local grocery stores, Joel Peterson said.
Andrew Peterson’s parents were immigrants from Sweden and when he started the company, most of the stockholders in the new company were Swedish families who lived in the area, Joel Peterson said.
The company sold a little bit of everything including ammunition, nails, toothpaste, batteries, miners’ caps as well as paper products, Joel Peterson said.
The first few years were difficult, but Joel Peterson said his great-grandfather focused on customer service and was able to grow the business.
Soon it outgrew its original location, so Andrew Peterson moved the business to Clearfield in the early 1930s. It relocated to Clearfield because many of the company’s customers were in the Clearfield area. The company also supplied grocery stories in the Penfield and Houtzdale areas and Clearfield was more centrally located.
The company moved to its current location on South Fourth Street in 1984 and continues to grow, Joel Peterson said. He said most of their customers are in Central Pennsylvania between Bellefonte and Blairsville and Bradford to Bedford. But as the company has grown, CWP now supplies customers as far east as Philadelphia, Baltimore and the Washington D.C. area and as far west as Pittsburgh.
He said the company didn’t seek to expand this far out, but existing customers expanded their operations and they wanted CWP to continue to supply them, so they accommodated the requests.
“It was something we had to do because our customers wanted us to do it,” Peterson said.
CWP’s products include paper products, cleaning supplies and equipment, rock salt, signs, etc. Most of its customers are commercial businesses and institutions, such school districts and universities, but CWP also has walk-in retail customers at the store and a presence online.
Starting in 2016, the company invested heavily in updating its technology. It now has a state-of-the-art website where customers can order products and see not only the price of the product, but how many units of the product are in stock at the warehouse. Approximately 30 percent of its sales are made online, Peterson said.
And the company continues to have a professional sales staff to deal with customers one on one as well. Peterson said both methods have their advantages and many customers use both to purchase products. Meeting face to face still has the advantage of allowing sales staff to get a better understanding of their customers’ operations and needs, so they can keep an eye out if a new product comes out that would save their customers time and money, Peterson said.
With the tight labor market and high inflation, Peterson said they are always looking out for ways it can save their customers some money.
Last year CWP upgraded its warehouse, installing new racks and a state-of-the-art computer tracking system, Peterson said.
The new racks made accessing products easier and faster for employees. They are also taller, which allowed the company to increase its warehouse space without having to expand the size of the building.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it posed unique challenges to the company. The pandemic brought a crush of orders for masks, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, toilet paper, bathroom supplies, etc. And when COVID started, the company was in the middle of upgrading its racking system, making it even harder to fulfill the orders.
“It was crazy,” Peterson said.
Fortunately, employees were able to get through it and they were even able to keep toilet paper in stock when most places were running out.
Although the pandemic caused sales of some items to decrease, it caused sales in other areas to increase, Peterson said.
For example, before the pandemic, CWP kept a supply of hydrostatic sprayers in stock. Hydrostatic sprayers are used to disinfect surfaces. He said they would sell some of the sprayers, but they were not in high demand before the pandemic. But when dealing with COVID, Peterson said CWP couldn’t keep them in stock.
Ongoing supply chain issues means it takes longer for orders to come in. And, Peterson said, it is now harder to find new employees, especially truck drivers.
The company has a staff of 24 full-time employees and one part-time employee, including six sales representatives. Some employees have worked at the company for more than 40 years.
Peterson credited loyalty, the focus on customer service and CWP’s employees as the reasons for the company’s success.
“And we plan to continue to grow and service the needs of our customers,” Peterson said.