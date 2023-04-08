CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield woman realized a longtime dream when her classic car was chosen for display at the Chrysler Nationals in Carlisle.
Caroline Zortman’s 1968 Plymouth Barracuda was selected for the 2022 Mopars in the Family Invitational Display held at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals – the largest all-Mopar event in the world.
Zortman said she has attended the show for 30 years, imagining being part of it.
“It has been my dream, ever since I’ve been going (to this show) as a teenager with my family. I’ve entered every vehicle I’ve ever owned over the years at Carlisle’s fun field. Getting selected for the Invitational Display was a huge honor – the biggest honor at Carlisle,” Zortman said.
“Being selected for the granddaddy of all Mopar events is something I will never forget. My car was on display for the entire weekend, July 15-17. I’ve dreamed about this for years and my dream came true. This was definitely a very big item on my bucket list,” she added.
She said she submitted an entry to the display committee in late 2021 asking it consider her car to be included in the 2022 show, featured as a father-daughter project.
“I submitted the required photographs of the car and my story. I reported my “Mopars in the Family” personal connection. I grew up around Mopars my whole life and my family has always owned this brand of vehicle. I applied, believing it was a long shot. I found out in May of 2022 my car and I were selected. It was featured at the event two months later,” she said.
Zortman said she has owned the car for nearly 20 years. After seeing an advertisement in the paper listing the car for sale, she said she purchased it from a Mahaffey couple. She and her father then completely restored the vehicle — working for 17 months in their spare time.
“A body Barracuda was the car I always wanted to find, I’d been hoping to find one someday and this car was it. I’ve been around cars since I was a little kid and I love to tinker with them. Automobiles have always been my family’s thing for as long as I can remember. It’s a very rewarding and fun hobby. My dad is a mechanic and opened his own business, Mike’s Auto Repair, 30 years ago. I started my own part-time small business, located at my dad’s shop, more than 20 years ago, detailing and cleaning vehicles,” she explained.
Zortman said she grew up attending the Chryslers at Carlisle. “It was my family’s annual vacation. My family loves anything to do with automobiles. We would look around at all the beautiful vehicles on display, look for parts for projects we were working on and just enjoy an all-around terrific time,” she said.
Zortman, an administrative assistant in the guidance department at Clearfield Area Elementary School, said she enjoys driving the Barracuda during the warm weather months of May to October.
“I drive the car as much as I possibly can, weather permitting. Students, staff and even some parents enjoy seeing it parked at school,” she added.
Because she wanted to share her appreciation for Mopar vehicles, Zortman, for 10 years, hosted an All-Mopar vehicle show.
In its early years, it was held at Clearfield Area Elementary School and then moved to the Clearfield Driving Park. “My friends helped. It was awesome. But with working two jobs and all the time involved, I sadly decided to let the show go because things were getting a bit too busy to keep up with it all. It was so much fun and I miss it very much.”