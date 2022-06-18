CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield woman spent her working career caring for others and now is in need of someone to help her.
Rose Kowalcyk Hiltner, 75, a former nurse at Clearfield Hospital, requires a liver transplant. She has a rare chronic disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, which causes the ducts inside and outside of her liver to become inflamed, hardened and narrow. This allows bile to build up causing further damage to her liver.
“The only cure for my disease is a liver transplant,” she said.
Although she is on the transplant list for a cadaver liver at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh, Hiltner said she was told outcomes could be better for her if she were to receive a living donor liver.
She noted while waiting for a cadaver liver, she has to carry her cell phone with her at all times. She also cannot travel more than four hours away from the hospital in the event a liver would become available for her.
She said with a living donor liver, a small portion of a person’s liver would be removed and transplanted into her body. “The donor’s liver grows back in just a few months,” Hiltner added.
Information provided by UPMC said the qualifications for a living donor include being in good physical and mental health, between the age of 18 and 55 and having an unselfish desire to help contribute to another person’s life, in a healthy way. A donor’s body mass index must also be equal to or less than 32.
Hiltner specifically needs someone who meets those criteria and has blood type A or O.
Additional information about becoming a living donor is available at UPMC.com/LivingDonorTransplant. Those interested in registering to become a potential donor can visit the website, livingdonorreg.upmc.com. and use the name Rosemary Hiltner. All information is confidential, she said.
Hiltner also has an autoimmune disease which many members of her family share, disqualifying them as a donor. Her friends are also ineligible because they are older than the target age range. “That makes it really hard because I don’t have anyone who could be considered eligible. It makes it really hard,” she explained.
Hiltner said she hopes by speaking out about her need, she can encourage someone to consider improving her life.
“Right now while my health is stable I’ve decided to do what I can to find a living donor before something more happens. I’ve made posters and my friends and I have put them everywhere we can think of to get the word out. I never smoked. I never drank. I’ve tried to live a clean life. I never thought I would have liver disease. I am a very private person and it is very difficult to ask others for help,” Hiltner said.