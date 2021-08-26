CLEARFIELD –Since he was very young, Jim Knepp of Clearfield has valued music. Whether playing for self-enjoyment or entertaining others, Knepp, 76, said he loves the sounds that can be coaxed from an instrument used to accompany a voice.
On Saturday, September 11, Knepp will be honored as the 2021 Pennsylvania Heritage Musician at the Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering. The event, held to delve into all aspects of traditional music of rural Pennsylvania is held annually at Greenwood Furnace State Park, Huntingdon. The 2021 dates are Sept. 10-12.
According to information on the event’s website, since 2006, the event has been recognizing a Central Pennsylvania musician whose talents and willingness to perform help to perpetuate and preserve Pennsylvania’s music heritage for future generations. Nominations for the award are taken and then a recipient is chosen.
Knepp said he was playing his usual Friday evening gig at the Farm Table Restaurant, Clearfield, when he was called over to one of the restaurant’s tables.
“The group who was sitting there said ‘The news is out on you,’” he said.
Confused, Knepp said he told them he didn’t understand what they were talking about. It was then they told him that they were observing his performance for the Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering’s annual award. “They told me I was a good candidate and just what they were looking for,” Knepp said.
Knepp has a long history of performing music. He reported learning to play the mandolin at the age of 9 or 10. Both his parents played guitar but Knepp said his hands were too small to grasp the instrument’s neck properly so his mother started him out on mandolin because that instrument has a smaller neck. He soon made a transition to guitar.
He credits his brother Dave Knepp of Mineral Springs for taking the time to work with him on his finger positions. “Dave was a big influence on me. He helped me with my chords and he bought me my first nice guitar,” he explained.
He said he learned the chords for the old country tunes he loved and that his parents played on their guitars or the radio.
“Then Elvis Presley came on the scene and I said that’s for me.” Knepp said he switched the style of his music from country to rock and rockabilly. “It was the best of both worlds. At the time I learned to play, country music was still big here in Clearfield County and Elvis and rock and roll were just getting started.”
He said he played rhythm guitar then lead guitar and sang vocals for bands including Edgar “Bud” Moore Jr. and his Hillsdale Hillbillies western and dance band, his family’s band, the Pennsylvania Ramblers and other area bands throughout the years.
He has many memories of those years including the Pennsylvania Ramblers playing for Granger’s Night at the Clearfield County Fair.
He said each of the granges throughout the county had a square dancing team. Each team would compete for the title of the best using music provided by his family’s band.
It was also there that he had a chance encounter with singer Bobby Vinton, who was looking for a guitarist for his fair performance. Knepp said he arrived too late to be chosen to perform but he got meet him and has fond memories of the visit.
He said in 1974, the focus of his life changed when he committed his life to God and became a Christian.
Knepp, his wife, Bonnie, and their sons, Lew and Mike, formed the group, ReJoyce and performed at numerous churches and Christian events for more than 17 years. He has also pastored and filled pulpits at a number of churches throughout the state. “I love the Gospel. The stories in it are of people’s experiences in life and how God has intervened for them and brought them through.”
He said in his church talks he often works in a bit of music and performs locally whenever and wherever he’s asked to go.
“Playing and singing is a gift God has given me. I can give it to whomever I want to and whoever wants to hear it. I offer people the best I can. I’ve had no formal training. I can hear a song and then play it. God has given me a mind to remember it,” he said.
Knepp said he loves to share his talents to inspire and entertain others. He gives any accolades he receives to God who he said has blessed him with the talent. “It’s really something how I have gotten to play for so many people in so many places. I have true contentment in this life. I just ask the Lord to use me however he can. One day when I stand before God I want to hear him say, ‘Well done good and faithful servant.’ That will be enough for me.”