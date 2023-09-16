CLEARFIELD — The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield is preparing for a venture that, if successful, would allow the library to better serve the community.
Director Lisa Coval said the library is preparing to submit a request for funding from a Keystone Grant — monies specifically available for state libraries’ construction projects. If the submission is successful, the library hopes to utilize monies it receives as matching funding to build an addition to the existing library.
“There would be a 50 percent match required for a Keystone Grant. The board is very optimistic the application will be awarded to the library but for now the addition is very much just proposed. The library is very blessed in that we have support from local legislators and the community for this project. We hope to be able to follow through. If the library is awarded the announcement would be made next year,” she said.
If Shaw Library receives grant funds, it will be looking for the community’s generous support to help it raise remaining funds and donations of help that will be needed.
She said library is very appreciative of the continued financial backing from Clearfield Borough and Lawrence and Bradford townships and those who are friends of the library.
If the addition is constructed it would allow the library to expand its programs and how its interior space is used. “The board is not attending to put a band-aid on the library’s immediate needs rather we are looking long-range at the needs of the library,” Coval said.
As the library emerged from COVID-19 restrictions, staff and its board found the library needed to make changes to allow additional numbers of patrons and programs to be accommodated, she explained. “We have done a needs assessment and found the floor space in the library is inadequate for our numbers,” Coval said.
She said numbers of people using the library as patrons, members of groups who meet at the library and those interested in services such as computers with internet accessibility and printing are climbing.
“We are here for the community’s needs. We also work in cooperation with the Curwensville and DuBois libraries and anyone with a library card in Pennsylvania can access Shaw Library,” she added
Coval said the proposed addition would serve a number of purposes but the greatest need is an enclosed program room. “The space would serve a two-fold purpose. It would house children in the daytime reading programs while allowing patrons to continue to explore available books and use the computers undisturbed,” she said.
She said currently children who come during the year for scheduled reading programs and other special activities do not have their own enclosed room which sometimes allows their laughter and chatter to spill into other areas of the library.
The addition would also provide space for a family restroom, a nursing room for mothers and babies, much-needed storage and additional floor space for displays and programs.
Coval said the library is currently coming off a very successful summer reading programs for both children and adults, a children’s short story writing competition named for Clearfield-born illustrator and author Betsy Reilly Lewin and its annual poetry contest. The library is hoping to carry that momentum into the fall and winter months.
On the agenda is the initiation of a Lego Club. Coval said the children’s club would spark and foster creativity and member’s imaginations.