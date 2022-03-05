CLEARFIELD –The West Side United Methodist Church is preparing to observe its 150th year of service to the community.
Church pastor, the Rev. Denise Haskins said the church’s mission, throughout its existence, has been to serve the residents of the surrounding area and do its best to consider and meet neighbors’ needs.
“We are celebrating 150 years of ministry as a congregation in this community.” she said, noting although the building was closed for times during 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, the congregation was still working and moving among the community doing what it could for its neighbors. “This building could fall down. COVID-19 closed it for a number of weeks, but the congregation kept going. The church remains because it is not the building –it is the people.”
She said the church participates in a number of ministries designed to meet the needs of its neighbors. One of its newest is God’s Cupboard –a non-perishable foods pantry that is open to anyone who has a need. It also cooperates with the Moshannon Valley YMCA on a number of programs that puts food in the hands of the community and its school-aged children.
The church also broadcasts a service each Sunday on its Facebook page and Haskins offers a daily devotional there.
Haskins said the church will continue to serve the community. “We do not celebrate the past to rest on its laurels. We are remembering the ministry of yesteryear so that we may continue to be inspired with hope and renewed passion for the missions that lie ahead of us.”
Church Historian Cathie Hughes said the church’s sesquicentennial date is March 25 –marking the day in 1872 when, according to church history, a young minister, Martin Luther Ganoe, was approached by a presiding elder of the Altoona District and told “I want you to build a church.”
Ganoe built a church on Nichol Street in what was known then as West Clearfield –a town in Lawrence Township, west of the current town of Clearfield. The inaugural service was held in that building later that year and the structure was completed the following year. It was dedicated in November 1873.
Many additions were made through the years to the original structure to accommodate the number of people attending and the activities at the church.
Fundraising began to build a new larger sanctuary. The Rev. William Armstrong came to West Side church in 1922. He was credited with fundraising and moving the construction of the current building forward.
The final service in the old church and the groundbreaking for the new facility was held May 27, 1923.
The church’s social hall was completed in 1926 and worship was held there.
The Great Depression began in 1929, and with it, planning and construction on the new church ground to a halt.
In 1936 or 1937, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Raymond Zimmerman, challenged the congregation to complete the structure or he said he would not serve there the following year.
The history states, “Every organization of the church became motivated to raise the necessary funds to finish the church. The sanctuary was finished with volunteer labor and was dedicated in 1940.”
Haskins said, the theme for the anniversary celebration is “150 Years, Blessed to be a Blessing.” “We are celebrating but we are also looking forward to the next 150 years,” she said.
West Side United Methodist’s anniversary celebration will kick off Sunday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. with a special service. The guest speaker will be Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball. As part of her remarks, Steiner Ball will recognize members of the congregation who have attended West Side for 70 years or longer.
The service will be followed by a luncheon. Reservations are required to attend the luncheon. To register, contact the church’s office at 814-765-9813 or email wsumc@atlanticbbn.net.
Other dates of celebration include a service Sunday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m., recognizing the men and women from the church who are now involved in the ministry. The speaker will be the Rev. Michelle Bodle. Bodle will also recognize members of the congregation who have attended the church from 60-69 years.
Sunday, May 22, the Rev. Jay Jones will speak and acknowledge church members who have attended for 50-59 years.
Sunday, June 19, the Rev. Tim Hoover will speak and commend church parishioners who have been members 40-49 years. The service on Sunday, July 17 will include recognizing church members who have been part of the membership 30-39 years.
Sunday, Aug. 21, the Rev. Dr. Raymond D. Fravel will speak and acknowledge parishioners with 20-29 years of membership. Sunday, Sept. 18, the Rev. David Y. Norris will recognize members with 10-19 years and Sunday, Oct. 23, District Superintendent the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis will honor those with less than 10 years of membership.