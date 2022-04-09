CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday discussed possible infrastructure projects for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Clearfield County has about $14 million remaining in ARPA funds. The county recently conducted a survey of local municipalities on what projects they would like funded.
Clearfield County Planning Director Jodi Brennan reported that the county received 70 projects submitted from 36 entities. Some of the projects are in the early stages and didn’t have cost estimates, but those that did totaled roughly $97 million, Brennan said.
The breakdown of the projects is as follows, bridges – 43 percent, water and sewer – 33 percent, roads and storm drainage – 17 percent, equipment and buildings – 5 percent, parks – 1 percent and dams – 1 percent.
There are several significant water and sewer projects that would require multiple sources of funding. Brennan is recommending these be submitted to the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission to be included as priority projects and qualify for Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration funding.
Brennan said there are three projects that could qualify and there are two projects under a state Department of Environmental Protection consent order requiring immediate attention.
The overwhelming need was for bridges. Brennan said the state Department of Transportation has identified 70 bridges in the county with a poor rating, 31 of which are locally-owned.
These bridges only include bridges more than 20 feet long.
Brennan said there are so many local bridges that need work, that it would be impossible to fund them all.
“We need to have some frank discussion regarding priorities,” Brennan said.
She said if municipalities are struggling to maintain bridges let alone fund their replacement, they need to discuss whether some bridges should be closed, especially if there are multiple bridges nearby.
“Perhaps a choice needs to be made as to which ones can be closed or remained closed at a minimal inconvenience to the public to allow municipalities to focus their limited funds on maintaining those priority bridges,” Brennan said.
Brennan recommended the following guiding principles when making funding decisions.
- Return on investment, for example bridges that last decades instead of short term fixes.
- Maximize funding by using ARPA funds to match other grant funds.
- Long term solutions and not “band aid” fixes.
- Replacement/rehabilitation over routine maintenance.
- Consider high priority projects that don’t qualify for transitional funding sources like Community Development Block Grant funds.
Commissioner John Sobel thanked Brennan for her work.
“We are quite impressed with your analysis and your ideas and your recommendation,” Sobel said.
The cost of the projects illustrates how much of a problem infrastructure has become in rural Pennsylvania and many municipalities don’t have the funds to pay for them, Sobel said
He said he liked her thoughts on being realistic on which bridges they can fund and which bridges they can live without.
Instead of spending money on short term fixes, he liked the idea of instead focusing on long-term solutions.
Commissioner Dave Glass also agreed and said every municipality will want to keep every bridge open.
“But there is only so much money to go around and we are going to have to have a really serious conversation on prioritization.”
Additionally, Glass said he wants to use some of the ARPA money to fund the expansion of broadband to rural areas in the county too.