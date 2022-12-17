CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners approved engaging with a Pittsburgh law firm to file a lawsuit on behalf of the county in regard to original construction of the Clearfield County Jail.
Commissioners said on Tuesday they believe there was “deceptive practice” regarding the failure to include a support structure known as a bond beam that is shown on the jail’s as-built drawings.
The board hired the D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation.
In May, the commissioners said the firm hired to oversee the current renovation project at the 40-year-old jail — ABM Industries of Pittsburgh — discovered through an extensive examination process that the support structure that should have been located between the jail’s roof and the concrete exterior walls shown on both blueprints and drawings completed at the close of the project, do not exist and were never there. This finding was explained by the company’s North East Sales Director Tyler Nichol, who spoke to the board at that May meeting.
“Someone using deceptive practice prepared those plans,” Chairman John Sobel said Tuesday, adding the county had to spend an additional $2.9 million it hadn’t been planning to spend to alleviate the problem.
Commissioners said the lawsuit “will name the parties we believe are responsible for not installing the beam, and representing that the beam had been installed when the job was not completed,” Sobel said. “The plans clearly show the beam was to be included,” he said.
“The county has found itself in a situation where it has to spend a substantial amount to correct the problem by adding a beam that should have been installed — recouping money that was paid by the taxpayers of Clearfield County,” Sobel said.
D’Amico Law Offices will receive 25 percent of the amount recovered plus costs associated with the case. The firm previously represented Clearfield County in a lawsuit claiming damages against several companies that distributed opioid drugs. Clearfield County received approximately $561,000 in the settlement.
The board authorized hiring the firm with a unanimous vote. Commissioner Dave Glass said, “The (company’s) fee structure is the only reason I am in favor. I don’t want this to become a deep hole and be throwing good money after bad.”
Attorney Anthony D’Amico, a member of the firm, who spoke to the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting, said he would not say at this time who is named in the litigation, although he did state it is more than one entity.
“After the suit is filed in early January we will announce who is named,” D’Amico said. He said the damages requested would be the amount the county had to pay to correct the problem. An article published previously in The Progress, a partner publication of the Tri-County Weekend, said the cost to add the framework and associated issues created by the lack of the support structure is $3.8 million.
He said the complaint will be filed in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas, which he referred to as “the appropriate venue.”
He estimated it could take as much as several years before the case is concluded.