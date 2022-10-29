CLEARFIELD — The Country Butcher Inc. recently opened a second location at 135 Race St., Clearfield.
Owner Jason Gill said, “Prior to purchasing the business in 2019, I knew that I wanted a retail store in Clearfield to provide easier access to our quality products. I grew up in Clearfield and wanted to settle into my hometown.”
“We are extremely happy to finally be open in Clearfield. We are working very hard to keep all products in stock, but thanks to the community and their shopping presence at the store, we run out of some products weekly. Since we prepare all our own smoked products, we cannot just pick up the phone and have more delivered the next day. Most products take at least two days, and many man-hours, to make. We are still working to settle into a routine and appreciate customers’ understanding and thank them for their continued support,” Gill noted.
The Clearfield location has allowed the business to increase its community support, he stated. The business donates to local youth sports, fundraisers, families in need and provides food for local food pantries.
Gill said, “Our biggest community support event is our Christmas giveaway where we pack freezers full of meat and provide them to families struggling because of illness, a death, lost income or some other unforeseen circumstance. During the past three years we have provided more than $11,000 worth of meat. In total, we have supported our community with many thousands of dollars in donations and giveaways,” he explained, adding, “We are very blessed and enjoy blessing others.”
He said both the Clearfield and Woodland locations provide an opportunity for customers to give back. An unmarked jar is located on the sales counter and donations placed in the jar are earmarked for a need in the community. The Clearfield location offers retail sales including fresh beef, pork and chicken products.
“We use only the highest quality meats, all beef products are USDA choice or prime grade quality meats. Some beef and pork products are local to central Pennsylvania. The majority of chicken is also from Pennsylvania.”
All smoked products are prepared in-house, Gill said.
“We smoke all our own smoked products including jerky, snack sticks, bologna, hot dogs, smoked sausages, smoked cheese, hams, bacon, kielbasa and others. We also make our own meatballs, Salisbury steaks, burger patties, sausage, pulled pork and other items,” he explained.
Catering orders can be placed at the Clearfield store.
“We have a full menu catering service that provides meals for weddings, parties, family gatherings, business meals, summer picnics, pig roasts and other occasions. We have provided catering for as many as 1,000 people to as few as six people for Thanksgiving dinner,” Gill explained.
Gill said he is planning a grand opening at the Clearfield store but circumstances have pushed the date back.
“We will be having a grand opening, but we are holding off until next spring or summer. The fire we had at the Clearfield store just five weeks after opening caused enough damage that it will not be fixed to original condition until after the new year. That fire created a major loss of inventory that we have not recovered from yet,” he said.
The Woodland store, 8791 Shiloh Rd., Woodland, remains open. The store is currently used for custom butchering, catering and deer processing.
“All deer processing for the upcoming season will be done at Woodland. All deer should be dropped off there. The Woodland location still holds the operation’s smokehouses, so that is where all of our smoked products are being made until the back section of the Clearfield building is complete and we can move our equipment out,” Gill said.
The Woodland store is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. During deer season the hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Five people are employed at the Clearfield location. A total of 13 people work for the business.
The Clearfield store can be contacted at 814-857-5279. It is closed Mondays. Business hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gill said, “Since purchasing the business in 2019, The Country Butcher has expanded and grown. One major addition is having a custom food trailer built and put into operation this spring. We have been limited on dates in when the trailer was open but hope to have more staff and more availability in 2023.”