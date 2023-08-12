CURLLSVILLE – Grace Community Church has been located at its Curllsville address for the last 150 years, a site of spiritual nourishment and guidance in the small community since 1873.
“This community [the Curllsville-area] has gone through its ups-and-downs. It [the Curllsville Road] used to be a main roadway between Clarion and Kittanning. There used to be a couple hotels right here, there was a little general store, a doctor’s office,” said Lead Pastor Tom Switzer, discussing the area as it was when the church was built.
He continued, “The building is what we’ve maintained for 150 years, that’s what we celebrate. The church body has stood since Christ walked the Earth a couple of thousand-odd years ago, we are a piece of that history.
“It [the congregation] started in 1819 when a German circuit rider would ride around on horseback and preach to different communities. This church, as a body, is over 200-years-old at this point — it’s been in this building for 150 years.”
Originally serving a German Reformed congregation with its pastor required to speak both German and English, the church later became affiliated with the United Church of Christ. According to Switzer, Dan George, the pastor who preceded him, took the church independent 20 to 25 years ago.
Today the church is home to a non-denominational congregation of 140 to 160, with members coming from not only the immediate area, but some traveling more distantly — Clarion, Shippenville, Oil City and Brookville.
“If everyone that comes here showed up at the same time, it would get tight, we couldn’t hold them all [in the sanctuary],” reported Switzer. “This is the biggest it’s ever been; it’s always been a smaller congregation. That’s not to toot my own horn. When Dan George took the job, he was a faithful minister here for 23 years, he took it from 12 people and grew it to about 120. He saved it from probably closing the doors.”
For any building to last 150 years, it has to be maintained, while simultaneously undergoing updates to stay contemporarily viable. Grace Community Church is no different.
“We consider it a gift from the Lord, so we’re going to take good care of it. We do everything we can to very quickly and immediately keep the building in fantastic shape — that includes painting, making sure that everything looks nice,” relayed Switzer.
“Keeping it modern is another piece, too. We want to honor what’s been, but we want to look forward to the future. One of the tough realities is if your building is irrelevant to the time period you’re in, then people, especially your young people, will assume that the church, and therefore the Lord, are irrelevant to their life. There are elements of the room [sanctuary], such as the altar that’s there, that won’t go away, but we’re still going to do our best to bring in modern touches.”
Switzer is quick to credit the church’s congregation for committing the resources necessary for keeping the building in excellent shape.
He noted, “They’ll put their resources behind it. We have little or no debt. It’s not just financial or material resources, though. They’ll put in their time and their energy and emotional capital to try and ensure that the building is maintained, as well as the people that come to the building.
“As the Apostle Paul in the Bible says, ‘maintain the unity you have in Christ.’ We have people that are very concerned with unity, maintenance and keeping the church together.”
Grace Community Church’s 150th year was formally recognized with an evening of fellowship on Saturday, July 22 — members of the church and community gathering for prayer, food, games and fireworks.
Though Switzer didn’t know the exact number who attended, he noted there were enough to almost completely encircle the church when all linked hands and prayed for its blessing.
“It was kind of a family reunion of sorts, a time to come together and think about the decades of faithfulness that kept this place moving forward. People could suddenly see, ‘Oh wow, this is far bigger than me,’” relayed Switzer.
“We had a big table full of pictures and old books and things like that for the history of the church. Seeing people leaf through that stuff and kind of connect with it, it was another layer of connection to the church. Those [in the pictures] were the grandfathers and great-grandfathers, they were the founders from way back. You could point to the history [of the church] — to see that was really cool.”
More than celebrating a building, that evening of fellowship was an opportunity to reflect on the people who have made 150 years possible, as well as contemplate the future.
Observed Switzer, “There was great sense of pride and joy and contentment in not just the facility, but in being together. The building could burn down, but the church would still exist. The people really want to spend time with one another. They’re just a phenomenal group of people who love Jesus and love their neighbor and want to see people grow toward Christ.
“A church is a draw for people, they want to come to a place that has an established body of believers they can be a part of. We want to be a church that, if I looked at it 50 years from now, is biblically serious, spiritually active and alive, and committed to the fellowship of believers.”