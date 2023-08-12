CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Days Committee has revised the dates for the popular 2024 festival.
Next year’s edition of Curwensville Days — its 54th — will be held Wednesday, June 19 through Saturday, June 22. The bulk of festival activities are held at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Rd., Curwensville.
Committee President Zach McGary reported the committee met Wednesday evening to begin making plans for next year’s celebration of the borough.
“Based on the announcement from the Clearfield County Fair Board about the 2024 fair being moved to the dates that were traditionally Curwensville Days, we are changing the 2024 dates to June 19-22.”
McGary said the committee made the modification based on input from both its members and the community.
“Members felt it was in the best interest of the community and the vendors to change the dates,” he explained.
He said given the great support received from the community for the 2023 festival, the committee wanted to keep the rapport going by taking residents’ feedback into consideration. Members also looked at next year’s calendar to determine if the new dates chosen for Curwensville Days conflicted with any other Clearfield County festivals.
“The committee chose the dates that made the most sense and did not conflict with any local festivals. We also checked with the vendors from the 2023 festival and they were on board with the June 2024 dates,” McGary said.
He reported he believes the committee will follow a similar schedule for next year’s festival as it did this year.
“We will be be starting the festival again with a community night of worship. Everyone seemed to love that. The committee received a great response,” McGary noted.
He said favorite activities such as the fiddler’s contest, the car show and the firemen’s parade will also make a return.
He said the committee will meet to reorganize Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Smokehouse, Curwensville.
“Everyone is welcome. The committee is encouraging anyone who wants to help with the planning for next year’s festival to attend the meeting,” he explained.
Members are hoping to have all entertainment for next year’s festival booked by the first of part of 2024, McGary said.