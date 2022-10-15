CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Area Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Council is planning to celebrate the fall season with an evening of family-friendly, literacy-enhancing activities at its inaugural Fall Festival and trunk or treat.
The festival is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Curwensville Area Elementary School’s parking lot.
The school is located at 650 Beech St., Curwensville. If the weather is inclement, the event will be moved inside the school.
There will be food trucks so families can eat supper there. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume.
In addition to trunk-or-treat stations, there will be opportunities for participants to hear seasonal stories. A movie will be shown and there will be games conducted by members of the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s student council. Refreshments, including popcorn for the movie, will be served.
Curwensville Area Elementary School instructors have hosted a trunk or treat in downtown Curwensville on the Saturday closest to Halloween for nearly 10 years. In addition to candy and small prizes, students received books during the giveaway.
PTC President Casey Holland and Title I Reading Specialist and kindergarten through grade six Literacy Specialist Kathleen Hawkins said the event had outgrown its space and with the large number of families and children attending each year, some safety concerns about the close proximity of State Street were raised. It was also difficult scheduling times for trunk or treat around the annual Halloween parade and trick or treat in the borough, yet many children expressed during the school day they were unable to come because of other commitments that day, Hawkins said.
Holland related seasonal activities held in the elementary cafeteria during the school day were becoming less exciting and engaging for students. PTC decided 2022 was the year to change things up and hopefully begin building an annual tradition.
“We were looking for something different to do, so we thought to have an evening event,” Holland said, adding “PTC wanted to move the event to the elementary parking lot so that there will be more space and hopefully the event can grow.”
Both Holland and Hawkins said the community is always very supportive of trunk or treat with many businesses making donations of books, treats and prizes and others participating.
Hawkins said the elementary school’s Title I program will be providing books at the event for each child to take home and build their own library.
“The school’s goal is to reach as many Curwensville students as possible and put books in their hands. This event is perfect to help us achieve that goal and to reach out to Curwensville families. The relationship between the number of books in the home and a student’s success with literacy has been proven multiple times in research. Our goal for trunk or treat is to provide books to as many children as possible,” Hawkins said.
Those interested in becoming part of 2022 Trunk or Treat at Curwensville Area Elementary School, should contact the school at 814-236-1100.