CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School alumnus Michael Fleming continues tooting his own horn, now as a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Band and its Gold Brass Quintet.
Fleming auditioned for the band in February, earning a coveted seat as its tuba player. According to information on its website, the U.S. Naval Academy Band was formed in 1852 by an order of the Secretary of the Navy. The band’s primary mission is to provide musical support to the Superintendent, Commandant, and Brigade of Midshipmen. These dedicated professionals are known across the nation as “The Navy’s Oldest and Finest Band!” The band’s members have studied at prominent music schools and conservatories nationwide and have extensive experience in performance and teaching.
Fleming said he is very excited for the opportunity. “I started playing tuba when I was 13 and performed locally until I graduated. While I was in high school, I was recognized at both state and national competitions for my musical abilities. I have always wanted to be a professional musician. I couldn’t imagine myself in any other career field. The music industry is very competitive and I have been taking professional auditions since 2016. I knew that the Naval Academy Band was one of the most prestigious performing military bands in the world so when it announced an opening for a tuba player, I knew I had to audition. Now that I have won this job, I get to live my dream of making a living by performing music,” he said.
The band performs at funerals, retirements, ceremonies, graduations, and many other events throughout the year, Fleming explained, adding he is also a member of the Brass Quintet. The quintet tours annually but he said the location of the tour is still being determined.
“I hope to continue to practice and improve my skills as a musician so I can better my band. I also am hoping to start a brass teaching studio where I will teach trumpet, horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba,” he said.
The ensemble’s next performance will be at Washington College, Friday, Sept. 16. Fleming will also be performing with the U.S. Naval Academy Gold Brass Quintet at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Baltimore, Md. on Nov. 6.
Fleming left for a 10-week boot camp in May at Great Lakes, Ill. In addition to completing all necessary components, he was required to pass a swimming test and complete physical fitness tests. He graduated July 29 from Recruit Training Command as a Petty Officer, 1st Class E-6 rank.
He is now residing in Annapolis, Md.
In 2019, while attending Yale University, Fleming performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and from 2015-2019 he was a member of multiple orchestras, wind ensembles and quintets while a student of Craig Fox –the principal tuba in the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
While a high school student, he was a member of the side-by-side orchestra that played along with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Fleming is a 2015 graduate of Curwensville Area High School where he participated in both marching and concert bands and competed at local, regional, state and national levels.
Fleming said he is very thankful to have constant support and encouragement from his parents, Jim and Tina Fleming of Lumber City, his siblings, Davis and Jorja, and his grandparents Jim and Andrea Fleming and Bobbi Spencer. He is also a grandson of the late Michael Pentz.
He also thanked his instructors for their dedication and belief in his talents. They include: Jay Buhler, Zach Collins, IUP, Knox, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Warren Deck, New York Philharmonic, and Carol Jantsch, Philadelphia Orchestra.