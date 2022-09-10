CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School alumnus Michael Fleming continues tooting his own horn, now as a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Band and its Gold Brass Quintet.

Fleming auditioned for the band in February, earning a coveted seat as its tuba player. According to information on its website, the U.S. Naval Academy Band was formed in 1852 by an order of the Secretary of the Navy. The band’s primary mission is to provide musical support to the Superintendent, Commandant, and Brigade of Midshipmen. These dedicated professionals are known across the nation as “The Navy’s Oldest and Finest Band!” The band’s members have studied at prominent music schools and conservatories nationwide and have extensive experience in performance and teaching.

