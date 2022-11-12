CURWENSVILLE –In just a few weeks, members of Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s music department will be bringing their award-winning performances to Orlando, Fla.
The marching Golden Tide and the school’s senior high chorus were chosen in April to perform at Universal Studios. The marching band will perform on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. and the choir, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.
“While the Curwensville Select Choir has performed in Florida before, Jacob (Mandel) and I wanted to provide an opportunity to make this a department trip, so that students who are only involved in choir have the chance to perform there as well. This will be the senior high choir’s first time visiting Florida and they are very excited for it. It has been six years since the marching band last went on a trip to Florida. Normally the band goes every four years, however, the (COVID) pandemic thwarted our plans to go two years ago,” band Director Robert Pennington said.
Musicians and singers are thrilled to have been chosen. “We are very excited. Both the marching band and senior high choir have performances scheduled. The marching band will be marching in a parade at Universal Studios. Musicians will play ‘Hillside March’ –a wonderful British-style march composed by Randall Standridge. The choir will be performing a mixture of pieces from their regular concert repertoire, in addition to four carols that span several traditions. The music will include, but is not limited to, arrangements of ‘Infant Holy, Infant Lowly,’ ‘Of the Father’s Love Begotten’ and ‘Carol of the Bells.’ The choir will also be performing an original arrangement of ‘Silent Night,’ as well as a contemporary arrangement of the popular Welsh carol, ‘Deck the Halls,’” said Pennington and choral Director Jacob Mandel.
Following their performances, musicians and singers will also be learning some new skills. “The band and choir will be participating in separate sound design workshops. Students will be learning how music and animation come together by experiencing life as working movie musicians. They’ll perform original underscores, create Foley effects, and select digital sound effects for animated movie scenes. The workshops connect to three artistic processes of the National Core Arts Standards: Create, Perform, and Respond. Within each of the artistic processes, the workshops will reinforce specific performance standards in composition/music theory, music technology, and ensemble. The band will be playing music from ‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ and the choir will be singing music from ‘Trolls.’ Students that are in both band and choir will get to do all four events with the performances and workshops. It’s going to be a wonderful and memorable musical and educational experience,” Pennington said.
Both Pennington and Mandel said their students have been working really hard to prepare for the trip. “On the band side of things, we have been having Saturday practices to get ready for both the marching band performance and workshops. We are taking five Saturdays to memorize the marching music, add in some routine, and make sure we are looking and sounding our best when we’re at Florida. We have also been using that time to prepare the workshop music as well so that we sound good for recording,” Pennington said.
“Choir students attended two ‘choir camps’ on two Saturdays in October and November. The officers of the senior high choir have done a great job of organizing each camp providing games, themes, and food for lunches –some of which was homemade. At these two camps, students learned the music for the workshop as well as additional pieces we had to prepare. Students in full-time choir took the time during study halls to practice outside of those rehearsals.” Mandel explained.
This trip is one of the music program’s largest expenses and both men said their students have been concentrating for a number of months on raising the needed funds.
“We are always fundraising, not just for this trip but for many other things throughout the year. This is of course one of the biggest trips that we take, but it is just one among many smaller trips that occur throughout the year. We do traditional fundraisers where we sell things like candy, strombolis and pastries, to more hands-on activities such as car washes and operating the concession stand at sporting events. Our students and music booster parents work extremely hard throughout the year to fundraise and make it possible for our students to have experiences such as this. We couldn’t do it without them,” Pennington said.
In addition to Universal Studios, the group will visit Walt Disney World Nov. 27, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. They will depart for the return trip to Curwensville Dec. 2.
Both said they are hoping for a successful trip and an opportunity for park visitors to experience the qualities they see every day in their classrooms. “Both Jacob and myself are extremely proud of our students,” Pennington said. “They have shown tremendous dedication to the music program, the school district, and themselves by embarking on this journey and putting in many extra hours of learning. Yes, it is a fun trip where they will get to experience all of the thrills of the Florida amusement parks, but first and foremost it is an opportunity to showcase all of the many talented students we have here at Curwensville.
“As directors we want to make sure to always provide opportunities such as these for our students. We know that for some, this could be the only time they travel to Disney World during their lives. We hope that the experience is something they will remember and cherish for the rest of their lives,” Pennington explained.
Both said they could not take on the endeavor without the ongoing backing received for both programs. “We would like to thank our community that is so supportive of the music program at Curwensville. From parents, to past alumni and past music parents to our colleagues, and fans both near and far, we appreciate the unwavering support, and we know we’ll see some of you while we’re in Florida.”
Those who can’t make the trip can visit the Golden Tide Band’s Facebook page for photos, videos and updates on the trip.