CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society hopes to bring a bit of the past to next weekend’s Curwensville Merchants Association’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration.
The Spirits of the Past Haunted Walk will be held Saturday, November 6, in Curwensville. Two excursions will be available at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Walkers are asked to meet 10 minutes prior to the start of each walk at the parking lot of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, 300 State St., Curwensville.
A donation of $5 per participant is requested.
Those who want to register ahead of the walk can do so on the historical society’s Facebook page using the Google form or by emailing jtubbs@curwensville.org.
Timberland Federal Credit Union will be set up with its Dogs for a Cause program selling hot dogs and hot chocolate. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the historical society.
Jennifer Tubbs, Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society co-president, said the event is family-friendly and walkers are asked to bring a lantern or a flashlight.
The walk will stop at various points through the town. “Those walking will be stopping at the funeral home and the Curwensville United Methodist Church. We like visitors to see the churches because they are so beautiful inside. We will also visit with Dot from the former Dot’s Restaurant, a Native American and several soldiers. There will also be some music. I can’t reveal the actors and actresses who are taking part. People will have to come out for the walk and meet them.”
Tubbs said the society has conducted other events at past Home for the Holidays events including open houses at The Korb House and church tours but this is its first venture into offering walks where participants will get a glimpse into the lives of Curwensville’s long-gone souls.
“We have held historic walks before but this is the first venture into a haunted walk. It will be a little spooky at times but there will a good dose of talking with spirits of Curwensville’s past residents,” Tubbs said.
She said the walk has been designed to support the society’s mission of preserving the past while looking ahead to the community’s future.
“The historical society believes in the importance of keeping Curwensville and the surrounding area’s history alive. Our slogan is ‘History, Pride and Progress!’ –mottos we support wholeheartedly,” Tubbs said.
She said the COVID-19 has proved devastating to the society’s museum, The Korb House, and its bottom line.
“We are hosting the spirit walk because during the pandemic it was impossible to open the museum. In the past we have received a number of donations from those visiting the museum. Because we could not welcome visitors, our funds are very low. We need to be able to keep the museum heated and the electricity on there during the winter months,” Tubbs explained.
She said because the group has not been active during the pandemic, its membership has also suffered. “We have seen a downturn in membership since the onset of the pandemic. People have not been attending the society’s meetings as they did before the pandemic.”
Tubbs said the society is thankful for the opportunity to host the spirit walk.
“We are grateful to the Curwensville Merchants Association, all the merchants and churches who have opened their doors for the walk. It is amazing how people from Curwensville jump in and help our when someone is trying to do something for the good of the town,” Tubbs said.