CURWENSVILLE –A Curwensville teen is excelling in powerlifting by breaking strength sport records.
Maya Richards, an incoming junior at Curwensville Area High School, has been competing in powerlifting for just over a year. In a meet held in July, she broke four state records for her age in the sport.
In the competition sponsored by Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate, Richards bested four records in the single state/region women’s 148-pound amateur teen, age 16-17, raw modern division.
She pressed 235 pounds in squat. The previous record was 140 pounds. Richards hoisted 160 pounds in bench with the previous record 90 pounds; 270 pounds in dead lift with the previous record, 205 pounds, and 665 pounds overall with the previous record 435 pounds.
She said of her victory, “I was really happy with it.”
Richards said she was inspired to try the sport by her father, Matt Richards, who also competes.
“I liked watching my dad compete and I wanted to try it.” Richards said the hands-on experience was the catalyst behind how she got started. She said powerlifting is “a lot of fun” and while there are some women lifters, compared to the amount of men who competed, there are not many competing in the sport.
She said powerlifting is not a sport offered at local schools. That lack of availability that could be one of the reasons why more young people don’t test out the sport, she added.
“I think that, especially for women, they are not trying this because it is not offered in schools and they are not familiar with it. Most kids can’t walk to the gym where they could lift. They would have to have someone in their lives who can give them a ride and is dedicated to their success in the sport,” she explained.
She reported having equipment in her family’s home made it very convenient for her to test the sport and develop a routine.
Matt Richards said he also encouraged Maya’s siblings to try the sport but she is the only one who has continued.
“She has come so far in such a short period of time. I can’t believe how strong she has gotten and how quickly she did it. I have never seen anyone work as hard as she does. She is very disciplined with her workout, her food and her sleep. She does everything perfectly,” Matt Richards said.
Maya is now preparing to advance to a national level. Matt Richards said she hopes to compete in USA Powerlifting. “That is the premiere organization to compete in,” he noted.
“USA PL is the goal. It gets more competitive and she will have to qualify for certain weight totals to get to a higher level. It takes time to build strength. She is working on getting stronger and progressing at her meets,” Matt Richards said.
Maya Richards said she sometimes struggles to fit in her personal powerlifting protocol with school and her extracurricular activities. She plays high school golf and this summer had a job at Eagle’s Ridge Golf Course near Kerrmoor. “I’ve had to balance,” she explained.