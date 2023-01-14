CURWENSVILLE –A Curwensville business was lauded at the 2023 Pennsylvania State Farm Show, receiving accolades for two varieties of its line of fermented fruit drinks.
Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery received silver honors in the Farm Show’s commercial wine competition for two of its flavors –DuBois Double Play and Sweet Spot.
Kenn Starr said each wine was originally crafted during wine experiences donated by the winery to raise funds at auction or basket benefits for local charities.
DuBois Double Play, a raspberry-concord sweet wine, was developed during a wine creation and bottling experience purchased by Penn State DuBois assistant baseball coach Mike Nesbit during the Lion Wine and Cheese Fundraising Auction in 2017.
Sweet Spot, another sweet wine featuring the flavors of blueberry and lemon, came into existence through a wine experience donated to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.
Each of the wines continued to give back to the respective charities as $1 from sales of each are donated to the causes.
In November, the company entered both wines into the contest. Judging, which Starr said takes some time, is done prior to the opening of the Farm Show and winners were announced this week during the event held in Harrisburg. Starr said he, office manager Jessica Wingate and assistant winemaker Joe Jurczak attended to accept the awards.
“Wine doesn’t have to be fresh like pies and cakes entered into judging do, they are shipped well ahead of the Farm Show. It takes time for the judges in the wine contest to taste all the wines and critique them,” he said.
Starr said Sweet Spot was the company’s biggest seller during 2022 so it was a must for the wine contest.
“Both of these are very good sellers for us. They are tried and true,” Starr said.
He said the distinction is a tribute to the vintner, his son, Tony Starr. “Tony is our wine maker. He is the real winner,” Starr said.
Starr said it is not the first Farm Show commercial wine contest honors the business has received. Guilty Pleasure, a blend of raspberry and white chocolate, won the Governor’s Cup in 2015.
Starr Hill’s many varieties will be available for tasting and purchasing at the upcoming Groundhog Wine Festival Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Two sessions will be held from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. in the Expo I building.
Advance tickets are $30 each and $35 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at groundhogwinetrail.com.
Starr said the event, celebrating its 17th year, has a number of new vendors and wineries. It will also feature a variety of entertainment.
“The two newest award-wining wines will be there and Starr Hill will be debuting a new wine benefiting the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation that supports soldiers of the National Guard and their families,” Starr said.
In addition to its hub at 861 Bailey Rd., Curwensville, there are locations to sample and purchase the company’s products located inside Walmart at Clearfield, Johnstown, Cranberry Township, Butler and State College.
Additional information about hours for each location, the company’s products and other details are available at www.starrhillwinery.com