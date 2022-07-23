CURWENSVILLE –A Curwensville woman is a gold medalist.

Chassidy Addleman competed in bowling events that were part of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., June 5-12. More than 5,500 athletes from the nation’s 50 states and U.S. territories took part in the competition that is modeled after the winter and summer Olympic Games. She earned three gold medals for her efforts.

