CURWENSVILLE — Since 1877, Gates Hardware in Curwensville has been fulfilling its customers’ needs.
The store is observing its 145th year –100 of those years in the building located at 425 Filbert St., Curwensville. To continue to meet the necessities and wants of its clientele, the store has had to change the types and varieties of merchandise it carries.
This year, the building’s second floor has been renovated to showcase a host of items devoted to recreation and outdoor living. Store owner, H. Jefferson “Jeff” Gates said he had a lot of time during the pandemic to consider both the types of merchandise customers were asking for and types of products available.
“That’s part of the longevity of the business is that you have to change with the culture of the times,” he explained.
Gates said because of rising prices associated with travel, he believed many of his customers were opting for either staycations or nearby vacations involving outdoor recreation such as camping and boating. “So many, because of gas prices and the higher cost of living are looking for more affordable options such as outdoor recreation activities or the goods to create an adventure close to home,” he explained.
To meet those needs, Gates said the store’s second floor is now filled with items including specialty grills and accessories, outdoor pizza ovens, camping items including Orca and Igloo coolers, canoes and river tubes. There is also solar lighting, canopies and outdoor furniture to upgrade a porch or deck and pool supplies including chlorine tablets.
Gates said the store also offers components needed for canning including jars, lids and rings –some of which were difficult to get during the pandemic.
He said some merchandise on shelves in the past will no longer be sold. The store also will no longer be issuing hunting and fishing licenses and will no longer sell ammunition. “That was a tough decision,” Gates said.
“We made those determinations because we want to keep up with the times and what our customers want,” he explained.
Gates said the store continues to offer immediate, knowledgeable, personalized service. “That is one thing that will never change –customer service. That is the principle of this business. My grandfather always said ‘Be the same business but done differently’ and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to do is provide of service and make sure a customer’s needs are taken care of promptly.”
The store’s original owner, great-great-grandfather Solomon Jefferson Gates and his brother Abram Gates located to Curwensville from Pine Grove Mills in Centre County in 1850. The brothers opened a blacksmith shop near the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. In later years, the shop was moved a site on Walnut Street in Curwensville.
In 1875, Abram Gates opened a hardware store on State Street. In 1877, Solomon Gates formed a partnership with his oldest son William Gates and the two opened a blacksmith shop where they also sold farm machinery, wagons, buggies and harnesses at a location on Filbert Street. Solomon Gates died in 1894 and William Gates carried on the business. In 1902, William Gates opened a hardware store at the location on Filbert Street where the store stands today.
“A history of Curwensville,” written for the town’s 150th anniversary in 1949, notes, “By 1910 the store had grown to such an extent that (William Gates’) son Harry Gates came home to help with the store. All delivering was done with a horse and a wagon and much delivery was necessary due to business done with three large stone quarries (in the Curwensville area).”
William Gates died in 1922 and Harry Gates purchased the building and the business. Through the years, the original building has undergone a number of additions and renovations.
Jeff Gates said at one time there were five stores, owned by members of the Gates family, in Curwensville and surrounding communities. He said he can remember two locations — Curwensville and Grampian.