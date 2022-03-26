CURWENSVILLE –A class at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School is teaching students artisan skills. Woodcarving I and II began more than five years ago when High School Principal Bill Hayward asked technology education Instructor Nathan Booher to develop a one-semester elective course.
Hayward said he envisioned a course of instruction designed to teach students how to work with wood and give them craftsmanship skills that they can use throughout their lives either personally or professionally. “The course is a correlation of art in the traditional sense and what is going on with craftsmen throughout the world today,” Hayward explained.
“In 2022 when many schools are giving up their hands-on lessons for digital options, we’ve held on to offering instruction in the classic types of trades as well as digital options. During my 15-year tenure at Curwensville I have been very protective of our shop classes and tried to make sure the equipment and curriculum stayed up to date.”
Hayward said the introduction to woodcrafting gives students additional options for career exploration. “I have always believed college is not right for everyone. I think people miss the boat when they automatically dismiss a career in the trades believing college is their only option,” he noted.
To prepare logistics for the woodcarving course, Booher said he contacted Rod and Bob Ingram of Ingram Cabinetry LLC, Curwensville for advice on tools and starting points.
“I wanted to offer a class that was different from the standard shop classes as far as focus and the projects. My hope was since the class was half a year combined and had a different focus, it would attract some students who might not be interested in traditional shop classes. At the five-year mark, I can say this has been the case as I have had full classes in both courses.”
Booher described the classes. “Woodcarving I and II are each one semester classes that are elective courses that are part of Curwensville’s curriculum. Students are able to schedule the class when they are in grades nine through 12.”
In the initial course, students learn basic shaping and sculpting using a variety of tools. “We carve spoons, work on some basic relief carvings, make bowls using the lathe and make a keepsake box with a carved lid,” Booher said.
During the second course, students have an opportunity to better hone their skills and use of the equipment. They learn the best methods to sharpen carving gouges and best practices for safety and use of power tools along with creating their own project designs.
“We start working on larger relief carvings and more complex wood-turnings. Then students have the option to work on projects of their own choosing. In the past, this has included using a router and templates to make large relish trays. This year students have been making a lot of wooden fishing lures,” Booher said.
Students have enjoyed carving classes so much, it has encouraged some of them to take traditional wood and metal shop classes.
“Woodcarving I and II have also boosted the high school’s other shop classes. It has prompted many students to take other classes the department offers,” Booher said.
In addition to giving students creative outlets, what is learned during the course helps students build dexterity. “Woodcarving helps with hand-eye coordination and many of the skills students learn are transferable to our other shop classes.”
Booher said some students find they want to explore woodcarving further, either as a hobby or possibly employment. “Woodcarving employment opportunities are varied. Some cabinet shops offer custom carving services and some gunsmiths offer gunstock fitting and carving,” he said.
Hayward said students from the class have crafted many fabulous pieces. He named furniture and other woodcrafts that they have used later in their own homes or they sell.
Booher said, “In all, the woodcarving classes have been well received by students. The course is an asset to our department as a skill builder and recruitment aid.”