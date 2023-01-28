CLARION – For the first time in more than 50 years, sunshine came softly through the second-floor windows of 622 Main Street in Clarion recently.
Now the home of Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts in Clarion — previously Wein’s for 108 years — the landmark building saw its distinctive metal storefront removed, unveiling the original brick façade and windows. The metal facade was installed in 1971.
“That’s something with the light coming in,” co-owner Lisa Heller said. “We’re in the process of deciding what we’re going to do with the windows because we just didn’t know what type of condition they would be in. It turns out they are in good shape for all of the years they were covered.”
Heller said there are now more than 50 vendors located on the second floor, all part of the Main Street Emporium.
“There are over 50 vendors, and they pay a monthly rent. You can go up there from the back steps in the back of the candy store,” Heller said. “The loft is used as a children’s section, and the upstairs is kind of set up like the Fryburg Antique Depot.”
The Clarion County Historical Society is one of the vendors and is using the space. Heller is pleased with the foot traffic for Dan Smith’s and its vendors, and looks for more in the spring when ice cream sales return for the season.
In terms of the future storefront, Heller said it is now decision time for developing a new front for the building.
“We’re exploring our options because it was just a surprise to see the brick in pretty decent condition after being covered up for 50 years,” she explained. “The contractors even found a marble plate on the front of the building. Contractors also said they couldn’t drill through the mystery marble section.”
Building co-owners of Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts are Joe and Amy Scarnati, and Lisa and Max Heller, and they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening in September 2021.