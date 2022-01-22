CLEARFIELD –Lawrence Township Recreation Park has a deer tick problem, reported Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner at the recent meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
Ruffner said state Department of Environmental Protection tested some ticks at the park and found that a high percentage have deer tick virus. DEP will be spraying the park in the spring.
Tick Program Manager Christian Boyer, who was at the Recreation Park this week to install signs warning the public of the dangers of the ticks, said DEP collected ticks at the park on Nov. 8.
To collect the ticks, a one-meter square piece of felt is dragged on the ground in edge habitat or edge vegetation where ticks like to hide and look for hosts. The ticks will then latch onto the felt and are collected and tested.
When the test results came back, they found that 92 percent of the ticks they tested were positive for the deer tick virus.
Boyer said the park is the highest percentage ever seen.
“We’ve never seen this type of infection rate in the literature ever,” Boyer said.
The previous high was in Bradford County and that was 11 percent, and the statewide average is 0.6 percent.
Most people exposed to the deer tick virus won’t have any problems, Boyer said. But he said some people can develop a serious neurological disease from the virus.
He said the deer tick virus isn’t the same as Lyme disease. Lyme disease is also spread by ticks, but it caused by a bacteria.
One of the big differences between deer tick virus and Lyme disease is the deer tick virus can transmit in as little as 15 minutes, while bacterial infections like Lyme disease must first replicate in blood inside the tick’s body before it can be passed onto another host — and that usually takes about a day.
Boyer said DEP is planning to implement tick control measures in the park once the weather gets warmer, probably in the spring.
Despite the high positivity rate for the virus of ticks in the park, Boyer said the park is still safe to use, but one should use proper care.
“The biggest thing is personal protection,” Boyer said.
When outside in any area where there are ticks, and not just at the recreation park, cover as much skin as possible with clothing, and do things like pull socks the bottom of pant legs and tuck in the shirt, Boyer said.
One can also use insect repellant containing DEET or treat clothing with Permethrin, which will kill ticks. Clothing can also be purchased already treated with Permethrin.
He also recommended that people walk in the center of paths and not along the edges where ticks like to hide in vegetation.
People should also conduct tick checks. It is also a good idea to shower soon after getting home and put clothing in a dryer on high heat, which will kill the ticks.
Although ticks are less active in winter, they will come out and look for hosts if temperatures rise above freezing, Boyer said, adding that the recent snowstorm is actually good for ticks because it provides them with insulation from the weather.
This will be the first time the state has conducted any tick control program, Boyer said. DEP is going to use a two-pronged approach to controlling ticks in the park.
DEP will spray the park using backpack mist blowers using the same chemical the state uses for its statewide mosquito control program, because it is approved for both mosquitos and ticks.
DEP is also going to put out “tick tubes” in the park. The “tick tubes” contain Permethrin-treated cotton. Rodents will then come in the tubes and take the cotton to use for nesting material and this will treat their nests and their young, Boyer said.
Boyer said ticks usually get the virus from rodents and small mammals.
Boyer said they are informing the public of the issue so they are aware and do what they can to protect themselves when they are out anywhere where ticks are.