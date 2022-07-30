RIDGWAY — Dickinson Center, Incorporated (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, is celebrating its 10th anniversary at 43 Servidea Drive, Ridgway in August. DCI focuses on behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and children’s prevention services in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Formed in 1958, as the Ridgway Area Psychiatric Center, the agency’s name was changed in 1982 to honor their founder Dr. Robert J. Dickinson, a prominent psychiatrist. Dickinson Center now has locations in Ridgway, St. Marys, Coudersport and Bradford with nearly 200 employees operating in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Jim Prosper, executive director of Dickinson Center, began his career with the agency in 2004 prior to construction of the current Ridgway facility in 2011. He has seen a lot of positive changes over the decade.
“Management and the board members in 2011 had the vision to build this facility to better serve the needs of our community then and well into the future,” said Prosper. “We are proud to celebrate 10 years of service at this location and will continue to advance our programs and services for those we serve.”
As part of this milestone event in August, Dickinson Center is asking the public to follow their Facebook @DickinsonCenter and like and share a contest post for entry in a random drawing for a nice wooden charcuterie board created by Dickinson Center’s Elkwood Arts team.
In addition, a Consumer Appreciation Day picnic will be held Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dickinson Center is accredited under the Standards for Excellence Program by the Pennsylvania Association of Non-profit Organizations (PANO). The Standards for Excellence is a national initiative established to promote the highest standards of ethics, effectiveness, and accountability in nonprofit governance, management, and operations.
In response to the future needs of the community, Dickinson Center plans to launch a capital campaign to build a state-of-the-art facility in St. Marys. For details or to support this project, visit https://givetodickinson.org/st-marys-project.