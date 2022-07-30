Dickinson Center staff
Staff at Dickinson Center, Inc. are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Ridgway facility.

RIDGWAY — Dickinson Center, Incorporated (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, is celebrating its 10th anniversary at 43 Servidea Drive, Ridgway in August. DCI focuses on behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and children’s prevention services in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Formed in 1958, as the Ridgway Area Psychiatric Center, the agency’s name was changed in 1982 to honor their founder Dr. Robert J. Dickinson, a prominent psychiatrist. Dickinson Center now has locations in Ridgway, St. Marys, Coudersport and Bradford with nearly 200 employees operating in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

